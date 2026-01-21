

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German automotive parts maker Continental AG (CTTAY.PK, CONG.DE, CON.DE) Wednesday announced preliminary results, reporting fourth-quarter consolidated sales of around 5.0 billion euros and adjusted EBIT margin of around 10.9 percent. The company also reported fiscal 2025 sales and margin within the guidance, but trimmed its forecast for ContiTech group sector adjusted EBIT margin.



In Germany, the shares were losing around 1.7 percent to trade at 63.80 euros.



In the ContiTech group sector, the company projects sales of around 1.4 billion euros in the fourth quarter, and adjusted EBIT margin of around 2 percent. Sales would be 3.6 billion euros in the Tires group sector, with adjusted EBIT margin of around 14.3 percent.



For fiscal 2025, consolidated sales amounted to around 19.7 billion euros, within the guidance of 19.5 billion euros to 21.0 billion euros. For the year, adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 10.2 percent, compared to the outlook of around 10 percent to 11 percent.



ContiTech group sales would be around 6.0 billion euros, compared to guidance of 6.0 billion euros to 6.5 billion euros.



Meanwhile, the firm trimmed its forecast for ContiTech group sector adjusted EBIT margin, now expected to be around 4.9 percent for fiscal 2025 before the application of IFRS 5, compared to guidance of around 6.0 percent to 7.0 percent.



According to the firm, the lower-than-expected earnings are mainly due to the lack of market recovery in the past quarter, transformation expenses, currency and valuation effects, and the deferral of certain earnings-safeguarding measures to subsequent quarters.



In the Tires group sector, sales would be around 13.8 billion euros for fiscal 2025, compared to 13.5 billion euros to 14.5 billion euros. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be around 13.6 percent for fiscal 2025, compared to guidance of around 12.5 percent to 14.0 percent.



Adjusted free cash flow for the Continental Group is expected to be around 1.0 billion euros in the fourth quarter and just under 1.0 billion euros for the full fiscal year, compared to guidance of around 0.6 billion euros to 1.0 billion euros.



The company plans to publish preliminary financial figures for fiscal 2025 on March 4, and annual report on March 19.



