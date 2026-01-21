Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Confirms Gold-Bearing Shear Zone at Apex

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) (the "Company" or "Relevant Gold") is pleased to report results from its 2025 diamond drill program at the Apex Shear Target, part of the 100%-owned Bradley Peak Gold Camp in the Seminoe Mountains, central Wyoming. The 5,102 metre (m) HQ diamond core drilling program, the first ever completed at Apex, has confirmed the presence of a large, fertile Archean orogenic gold system, such as those in the Canadian Abitibi Belt, characterized by:

Consistent anomalous gold mineralization (>50 ppb Au) in all 12 drill holes,

A continuous 70-100 m wide gold-bearing shear corridor hosted in favorable greenstone rocks,

Intense hydrothermal alteration, quartz-carbonate veining, and sulfide mineralization, and

A strong multi-element pathfinder geochemical signature typical of Abitibi-style Archean gold systems.

Drilling tested approximately 600 m of strike within the >2.5 km Apex shear corridor using 12 widely spaced drillholes designed to constrain lithology, structure, and mineralization as defined by surface mapping, 3D structural modelling, geophysical magnetic surveys, and rock chip sampling. Importantly, drilling also confirmed the presence of a parallel mineralized shear zone ("BPEX") situated approximately 200 m northwest of the main Apex shear, adding scale and structural complexity to the system. While no individual intercept from this first-pass program yet defines an ore shoot, every hole intersected gold-bearing structures and multi-element anomalies within a consistent shear corridor, confirming the orogenic gold potential of Apex and validating the Company's exploration model for the broader Bradley Peak Gold Camp.

Notable gold intervals include (represented as core length):

0.42 g/t Au over 1.35 m in hole 25AP-009 from 382.45 m to 383.80 m (hole depth).

0.40 g/t Au over 0.91 m in hole 25AP-006 from 62.70 m to 63.61 m.

0.23 g/t Au over 0.56 m in hole 25AP-010 from 322.25 m to 322.81 m.

0.22 g/t Au and 0.19% Cu over 0.43 m in hole 25AP-003 from 135.74 m to 136.17 m, adjacent to a >3 m quartz vein. This zone was cut where the strike and dip projection extends from the surface high-grade exposures, confirming a broad mineralizing shear corridor at Apex with the ability to carry high-grade gold (see Figures 1 and 2).

0.20 g/t Au over 1.60 m in hole 25AP-008 from 111.63 m to 113.23 m.

Several intercepts of >0.1% copper (Cu), lead (Pb) and zinc (Zn) mineralization within the Apex Zone.

A full table of reportable results is below (see Figure 3) and also linked here.

"To intersect consistent gold-bearing alteration and veining across 600 m of strike and 400 m of depth in the first-ever drill program at Apex confirms we're into a large, fertile system and validates our orogenic gold model," said Rob Bergmann, CEO of Relevant Gold. "While individual gold intercepts from this program are modest, they sit within a broad, well-developed corridor and give us the structural and geochemical framework we need to vector toward higher-grade zones. Apex remains a top-tier exploration priority, and the recognition of parallel shears like BPEX underscores the scale potential we continue to see in the Bradley Peak Gold Camp. Together with the upcoming VTEM geophysical results, these data will guide a targeted, follow-up drill program aimed at testing deeper, structurally favorable positions and additional shears within the broader Bradley Peak trend."

Apex Drill Program Overview

The 2025 program was designed to (1) test the vertical continuation of favorable host rocks and shear structures identified at surface, (2) evaluate the hanging wall and footwall contacts of the Apex shear, along with its overall structural geometry, (3) test the presence and continuity of hydrothermal alteration zoning and, (4) confirm the continuation of quartz-carbonate veining (See June 11, 2025 Press Release). The spacing of drill holes was intentionally broad (150-200m spacing) to evaluate system scale, continuity, and boundaries, and hole orientations were varied to determine dip on the shears.

Results confirm that:

The Apex and BPEX targets are part of a larger fertile orogenic gold target than previously understood.

Validation of the Company's 3D structural models, with multiple near-vertical mineralized shears intersected across 600 m of the Apex corridor.

Alteration and sulfide mineralization are localized primarily along the hanging-wall side of the corridor.

Intense hydrothermal alteration manifested as ankerite-sericite-chlorite ± fuchsite and albitization, complex quartz veining, and mineralization.

A distinctive, strongly altered ultramafic marker unit follows the hanging-wall contact of the Apex shear and was hit in several holes. In many major Archean gold camps, similar ultramafic units sit next to big gold-hosting shears and help guide drilling toward higher-grade zones.

The system remains open along strike and at depth, with gold-bearing alteration and veining intersected to at least 400 m vertical depth.

Defined consistent anomalous gold and pathfinder element mineralization within the 70-100 m thick hanging wall zone of Apex and additional zones at BPEX.

Figure 1. Plan View map of drill holes 25AP-001 through 25AP-012, along with the newly identified BPEX shear zone and the syn-tectonic intrusive body. Drill holes show gold mineralization, pathfinder elements, and drill traces projected to surface. A larger image can be viewed here.

Figure 2. Cross-section illustrating broad mineralization and alteration panel at Apex marked by hydrothermal alteration, gold mineralization, and pathfinder element geochemistry. Upper right photo: Hole 25AP-003 Lower contact of Apex vein zone with oxidized vein salvage containing 0.22 g/t Au and 0.19% Cu over 0.43m core length at 135.74m hole depth. This zone was cut where the strike and dip projection extends from the surface high-grade exposures at Apex, confirming a broad mineralizing shear corridor at Apex with the ability to carry high-grade gold.

Next Steps - 2026 Exploration at Apex and Bradley Peak

Relevant Gold is incorporating the Apex drill results into an integrated structural, geochemical, and geophysical model for the Bradley Peak Gold Camp. Follow-up work planned for 2026 includes:

Targeted follow-up drilling at Apex/BPEX Deeper drilling (>500 m) along the Apex and BPEX shears to test for higher-grade mineralization down-plunge beneath the broad, anomalous hanging wall zone;

Step-out drilling along strike to evaluate the continuity of the Apex/BPEX corridors beyond the initial 600 m tested of the >2.5 km Apex shear zone mapped at surface; and

Focused drilling on structural traps such as flexures, jogs, and fold hinges, as interpreted from oriented core data and geophysics. Testing additional parallel shear zones at Bradley Peak Drill testing of additional parallel shear zones and splays identified through surface mapping and geophysical interpretation, with the objective of expanding the mineralized footprint within the Bradley Peak Gold Camp. Integration of VTEM and regional datasets Integration of upcoming VTEM geophysical survey results, detailed magnetics, surface geochemistry, and structural data to: Refine drill targeting at Apex and BPEX, and Generate and refine additional high-priority targets within the broader Bradley Peak Camp.



A detailed 2026 exploration and drilling plan, including meterage allocation between Apex/BPEX and other high-priority targets in Relevant Gold's Wyoming portfolio, will be communicated in a subsequent news release.

Key Observations from Apex Drill Core

Geology & Structure

Host rocks include quartz-feldspar porphyry and lamprophyre dikes, tholeiitic basalts, amphibolite-facies metabasalt/metagabbro, and mafic to intermediate intrusives - rock types closely analogous to those that host some of the most productive deposits in the Abitibi Gold Province.

A distinctive, intensely altered chlorite-talc-serpentine ultramafic marker unit occurs along the north-side hanging-wall contact of the Apex shear zone and was intersected in multiple drill holes adjacent to the main mineralized panel. In many major Archean orogenic camps, similar altered ultramafic markers are spatially associated with large ore-hosting shear zones and provide a key structural and rheological contrast that can focus gold-bearing fluids. At Apex, this ultramafic unit provides an important marker horizon for tracking the main shear and vectoring toward higher-grade zones along strike and down-plunge.

Both the hanging-wall and footwall contacts of the Apex shear dip steeply northwest and are traceable across the 600 m strike length and down to 400 m true depth drilled to date. The BPEX subparallel shear zone exhibits similar geometry.

Drill core shows widespread quartz-carbonate veining, silica flooding, and brittle-ductile deformation textures consistent with a major, crustal-scale shear system.

Alteration

Pervasive hydrothermal alteration assemblages include quartz-sericite-pyrite ± fuchsite ± chlorite ± biotite ± albitization, with abundant quartz-carbonate veins.

Alteration intensity is greatest within a 70-100 m-wide zone along the Apex shear and is spatially associated with the hanging-wall contact of the main Apex shear corridor.

Disseminated and vein-hosted sulfides are common throughout the altered panel, dominated by pyrite with accessory arsenopyrite and chalcopyrite.

Mineralization

Anomalous gold mineralization was encountered in all 12 holes, including 0.42 g/t Au over 1.35 m in hole 25AP-009 at 382.45 m hole depth.

The 0.22 g/t Au over 0.43 m interval in hole 25AP-003, hosted within a broader ~40 m wide zone of alteration and geochemical enrichment, is located approximately 400 m along strike beneath the surface exposure highlighted by 46.8 g/t Au, 2.44% Cu, linking surface and subsurface mineralization along a continuous structural trend (See Sept. 26, 2024 Press Release).

The multi-element pathfinder suite (Bi, As, Sb, Cu, Mo, W, and Zn) shows strong correlation with gold within the alteration corridor and is expected to provide important vectoring tools for identifying higher-grade shoots in subsequent drilling.

Figure 3: Table of gold (Au) assays and associated pathfinder geochemistry. All values listed are reporting in parts per million (ppm), and all intervals are listed as core lengths.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

Samples were submitted to the accredited MSALabs laboratory for preparation and analysis at their Elko, Nevada, USA and Langley, B.C., Canada facilities. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using PhotonAssay at the Elko location and multi-element geochemistry at the Langley, B.C. location. All samples were assayed for gold using the CPA-Au1 method with a >250g sample, and separately analyzed for multi-element ICP-MS geochemistry using method IMS-230 with a 4-acid digestion.

MSALabs employs an internal QA/QC to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Additionally, Relevant Gold's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks in the sample batches to further monitor lab accuracy, precision, and equipment calibration. All results and QA/QC have been reviewed by Mr. Brian Lentz, CPG, who is the Chief Exploration Officer and Qualified Person for the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

