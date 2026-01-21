

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.496 billion, or $11.06 per share. This compares with $2.082 billion, or $8.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.511 billion or $11.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $12.432 billion from $12.008 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.496 Bln. vs. $2.082 Bln. last year. -EPS: $11.06 vs. $8.96 last year. -Revenue: $12.432 Bln vs. $12.008 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News