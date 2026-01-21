Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Buffalo Potash Corporation (TSXV: BUFF) (the "Company" or "Buffalo") announces the grant of an aggregate of 5,375,000 incentive stock options ("Options") and 3,240,610 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain eligible participants, including certain directors and officers of the Company, under the Company's "fixed 20%" omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). The grants are intended to align the interests of incoming management, board, and consultants with the long-term success and strategic objectives of the Company.

The grant includes 4,650,000 Options which vest in four 25% equal instalments over a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of grant, with the first instalment vesting on the date that is six months from the date of issuance thereof, and three additional instalments vesting twelve, eighteen and twenty-four months anniversary thereafter. Also included are 575,000 Options which vest immediately and 150,000 Options which vest in four 25% instalments over a period of twelve (12) months from the date of grant, with the first instalment vesting on the date that is three months from the date of issuance thereof, and three additional instalments vesting six, nine and twelve months anniversary thereafter

Upon vesting, each Option shall be exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for a period of five years from the date of issuance thereof at an exercise price of $0.35. Each RSU, which shall vest on the twelve-month anniversary of the date of issuance thereof, shall entitle the holder thereof to the issuance of one Common Share upon redemption thereof.

The Company relied on section 5.5(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the grant of Options and RSUs to certain "related parties" (as such term is defined under MI 61-101) of the Company, as the Common Shares are not listed on a specified market under MI 61-101. The Company relied on section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the grant of Options and RSUs to certain "related parties" of the Company as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, such issuances exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Pursuant to the Plan, the aggregate number of Common Shares issuable under the Plan in respect of all awards granted by the Company may not exceed 15,397,018 Common Shares, which is 20% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at the time of the completion of the reserve takeover on December 29, 2025. After the aforementioned grants, the aggregate number of Common Shares that remains issuable under the Plan is 3,373,822.

A copy of the Plan is available in the filing statement dated December 23, 2025, under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Buffalo Potash Corporation

Buffalo Potash is a Saskatchewan-based potash developer pursuing a modular approach to solution mining through its patented Horizontal Line-Drive (HLD) technology. Buffalo is advancing the Disley Project and related assets with the objective of establishing capital-efficient, lower-impact potash production in Canada's leading potash jurisdiction.

