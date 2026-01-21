Anzeige
WKN: A40R4H | ISIN: IE000IVNQZ81 | Ticker-Symbol: BZ4
München
21.01.26 | 08:00
202,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,00198,0014:35
192,00198,0014:06
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 12:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TE Connectivity plc: TE Connectivity announces first quarter results for fiscal year 2026

Exceeds guidance with 22% sales growth and over 30% EPS growth year over year

GALWAY, Ireland, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 26, 2025.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales were $4.7 billion, an increase of 22% on a reported basis year over year, driven by growth in both the Industrial and Transportation segments, and 15% organically.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was $2.53, an increase of 45% year over year. Adjusted EPS was $2.72, an increase of 33% year over year.
  • GAAP operating margin was 20.6%, an increase of 260 basis points year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 180 basis points year over year to 22.2%, driven by strong operational performance across both segments.
  • Record orders of $5.1 billion, an increase of 28% year over year and 9% sequentially.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $865 million and free cash flow was $608 million, with $615 million returned to shareholders.

"Our teams delivered strongly against our strategy, resulting in first quarter earnings growth over 30% and sales growth of more than 20%, both of which were above our guidance and driven by growth in both segments," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "We continue to benefit from a broadening of growth from our investments in data and power connectivity in key applications such as AI, energy grid hardening and next generation vehicles that are driving our auto content growth above market. Our positioning and team execution resulted in record quarterly orders of over $5 billion, setting up TE for another year of strong growth and margin expansion.

"We expect double-digit sales and adjusted earnings growth again in our second quarter as our teams continue to innovate with our customers to ensure next generation technologies are brought to life."

Second Quarter FY26 Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects sales of approximately $4.7 billion, an increase of 13% on a reported basis and 6% organically year over year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $2.65, up 20% year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be approximately $2.26.

Beginning in fiscal 2026, the company is excluding amortization expense on intangible assets and, if applicable, the related tax effects from its calculation of certain non-GAAP measures.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call for investors today beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:

  • At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com
  • By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (800) 715-9871 and for international callers, the dial-in number is (646) 307-1963.
  • A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com at 11:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 21.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) - represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

  • Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin - represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

  • Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate - represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.

  • Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share - represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

  • Free Cash Flow (FCF) - is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results. Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of business interruptions negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate, including continuing military conflict in certain parts of the world; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity plc's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept 26, 2025, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)


For the Quarters Ended


December 26,


December 27,


2025


2024


(in millions, except per share data)

Net sales

$

4,669


$

3,836

Cost of sales


2,930



2,476

Gross margin


1,739



1,360

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


538



427

Research, development, and engineering expenses


225



188

Acquisition and integration costs


3



5

Restructuring and other charges, net


10



50

Operating income


963



690

Interest income


25



23

Interest expense


(30)



(6)

Other income (expense), net


3



(1)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes


961



706

Income tax expense


(210)



(178)

Income from continuing operations


751



528

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


(1)



-

Net income

$

750


$

528







Basic earnings per share:






Income from continuing operations

$

2.55


$

1.77

Loss from discontinued operations


-



-

Net income


2.55



1.77







Diluted earnings per share:






Income from continuing operations

$

2.53


$

1.75

Loss from discontinued operations


-



-

Net income


2.53



1.75







Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:






Basic


294



299

Diluted


297



301

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)


December 26,


September 26,


2025


2025


(in millions, except share data)

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,251


$

1,255

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $48 and $44, respectively


3,469



3,403

Inventories


2,951



2,699

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


697



609

Total current assets


8,368



7,966

Property, plant, and equipment, net


4,395



4,312

Goodwill


7,162



7,126

Intangible assets, net


2,177



2,227

Deferred income taxes


2,429



2,507

Other assets


1,021



943

Total assets

$

25,552


$

25,081

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities:






Short-term debt

$

852


$

852

Accounts payable


2,149



2,021

Accrued and other current liabilities


2,068



2,247

Total current liabilities


5,069



5,120

Long-term debt


4,856



4,842

Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities


766



767

Deferred income taxes


198



198

Income taxes


441



414

Other liabilities


1,086



1,010

Total liabilities


12,416



12,351

Commitments and contingencies






Redeemable noncontrolling interests


149



145

Shareholders' equity:






Preferred shares, $1.00 par value, 2 shares authorized, none outstanding


-



-

Ordinary class A shares, €1.00 par value, 25,000 shares authorized, none outstanding


-



-

Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 303,796,785 and 302,889,075
shares issued, respectively


3



3

Accumulated earnings


14,543



13,932

Ordinary shares held in treasury, at cost, 10,086,721 and 8,330,931 shares, respectively


(1,762)



(1,356)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


203



6

Total shareholders' equity


12,987



12,585

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity

$

25,552


$

25,081

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)


For the Quarters Ended


December 26,


December 27,


2025


2024


(in millions)

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$

750


$

528

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


1



-

Income from continuing operations


751



528

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating
activities:






Depreciation and amortization


259



186

Deferred income taxes


77



98

Non-cash lease cost


39



34

Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories


43



41

Share-based compensation expense


50



35

Other


4



12

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:






Accounts receivable, net


(79)



146

Inventories


(301)



(118)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


20



68

Accounts payable


139



150

Accrued and other current liabilities


(217)



(295)

Income taxes


45



30

Other


35



(37)

Net cash provided by operating activities


865



878

Cash flows from investing activities:






Capital expenditures


(258)



(205)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment


1



1

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


-



(325)

Other


3



(8)

Net cash used in investing activities


(254)



(537)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Net increase in commercial paper


-



90

Proceeds from exercise of share options


44



34

Repurchase of ordinary shares


(405)



(303)

Payment of ordinary share dividends to shareholders


(209)



(189)

Other


(46)



(27)

Net cash used in financing activities


(616)



(395)

Effect of currency translation on cash


1



(11)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(4)



(65)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,255



1,319

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,251


$

1,254







Supplemental cash flow information:






Income taxes paid, net of refunds


88



49

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)


For the Quarters Ended


December 26,


December 27,


2025


2024


(in millions)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

865


$

878

Capital expenditures, net


(257)



(204)

Free cash flow (1)

$

608


$

674


(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)


For the Quarters Ended



December 26,



December 27,



2025



2024



($ in millions)


Net Sales





Net Sales




Transportation Solutions

$

2,467





$

2,243




Industrial Solutions


2,202






1,593




Total

$

4,669





$

3,836





























Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Income


Margin



Income


Margin


Transportation Solutions

$

501


20.3

%


$

446


19.9

%

Industrial Solutions


462


21.0




244


15.3


Total

$

963


20.6

%


$

690


18.0

%


























Adjusted


Adjusted



Adjusted


Adjusted



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Income (1)


Margin (1)



Income (1)


Margin (1)


Transportation Solutions

$

523


21.2

%


$

495


22.1

%

Industrial Solutions


513


23.3




289


18.1


Total

$

1,036


22.2

%


$

784


20.4

%


(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)


Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 26, 2025


versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 27, 2024


Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Growth



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)


Acquisitions


($ in millions)

Transportation Solutions:


















Automotive

$

163


9.5

%


$

112


6.5

%


$

51


$

-

Commercial transportation


58


18.6




51


16.3




7



-

Sensors


3


1.4




(5)


(2.3)




8



-

Total Transportation Solutions


224


10.0




158


7.0




66



-

Industrial Solutions:


















Digital data networks


294


71.2




288


69.7




6



-

Automation and connected living


70


14.6




55


11.6




14



1

Aerospace, defense, and marine


47


14.1




36


10.9




11



-

Energy


190


88.0




32


14.6




7



151

Medical


8


5.3




8


5.3




-



-

Total Industrial Solutions


609


38.2




419


26.3




38



152

Total

$

833


21.7

%


$

577


15.0

%


$

104


$

152


(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended December 26, 2025
(UNAUDITED)






Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring










Related


and Other


Amortization


Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:

















Transportation Solutions

$

501



$

-


$

4


$

18


$

523


Industrial Solutions


462




6



6



39



513


Total

$

963



$

6


$

10


$

57


$

1,036



















Operating margin


20.6

%












22.2

%


















Income tax expense

$

(210)



$

(1)


$

(3)


$

(11)


$

(225)



















Effective tax rate


21.9

%












21.8

%


















Income from continuing operations

$

751



$

5


$

7


$

46


$

809



















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

2.53



$

0.02


$

0.02


$

0.15


$

2.72



(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in
effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended December 27, 2024
(UNAUDITED)






Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring












Related


and Other


Amortization




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

446



$

-


$

32


$

17


$

-


$

495


Industrial Solutions


244




5



18



22



-



289


Total

$

690



$

5


$

50


$

39


$

-


$

784






















Operating margin


18.0

%















20.4

%





















Income tax expense

$

(178)



$

(1)


$

(9)


$

(7)


$

13


$

(182)






















Effective tax rate


25.2

%















22.8

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

528



$

4


$

41


$

32


$

13


$

618






















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

1.75



$

0.01


$

0.14


$

0.11


$

0.04


$

2.05



(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for
each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax expense related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a decrease in the corporate tax rate in a non-U.S. jurisdiction.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Quarter Ended March 28, 2025
(UNAUDITED)






Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring












Related


and Other


Amortization




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

445



$

-


$

33


$

17


$

-


$

495


Industrial Solutions


303




12



12



24



-



351


Total

$

748



$

12


$

45


$

41


$

-


$

846






















Operating margin


18.1

%















20.4

%





















Income tax expense

$

(742)



$

(2)


$

(11)


$

(8)


$

574


$

(189)






















Effective tax rate


98.3

%















22.2

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

13



$

10


$

34


$

33


$

574


$

664






















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

0.04



$

0.03


$

0.11


$

0.11


$

1.91


$

2.21



(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for
each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax expense related to a net increase in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained
by a Swiss subsidiary in fiscal 2024.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Year Ended September 26, 2025
(UNAUDITED)






Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring












Related


and Other


Amortization




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Expense (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:




















Transportation Solutions

$

1,818



$

-


$

75


$

70


$

-


$

1,963


Industrial Solutions


1,393




57



51



120



-



1,621


Total

$

3,211



$

57


$

126


$

190


$

-


$

3,584






















Operating margin


18.6

%















20.8

%





















Income tax expense

$

(1,361)



$

(12)


$

(13)


$

(37)


$

618


$

(805)






















Effective tax rate


42.5

%















22.5

%





















Income from continuing operations

$

1,843



$

45


$

113


$

153


$

618


$

2,772






















Diluted earnings per share from
continuing operations

$

6.16



$

0.15


$

0.38


$

0.51


$

2.07


$

9.27



(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for
each such jurisdiction.

(2) Represents income tax expense of $574 million related to a net increase in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets associated with a ten-year tax
credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary in fiscal 2024 as well as income tax expense of $44 million related to an increase in the valuation allowance for certain U.S.
tax loss and credit carryforwards.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
As of January 21, 2026
(UNAUDITED)


Outlook for



Quarter Ending



March 27,



2026


Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

2.26


Acquisition-related charges


0.01


Restructuring and other charges, net


0.23


Amortization expense


0.15


Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)

$

2.65










Net sales growth


13.4

%

Translation


(4.3)


(Acquisitions) divestitures, net


(2.9)


Organic net sales growth (1)


6.2

%


(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc

© 2026 PR Newswire
