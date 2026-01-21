TE Connectivity plc: TE Connectivity announces first quarter results for fiscal year 2026

Exceeds guidance with 22% sales growth and over 30% EPS growth year over year
GALWAY, Ireland, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 26, 2025.
First Quarter Highlights
- Net sales were $4.7 billion, an increase of 22% on a reported basis year over year, driven by growth in both the Industrial and Transportation segments, and 15% organically.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was $2.53, an increase of 45% year over year. Adjusted EPS was $2.72, an increase of 33% year over year.
- GAAP operating margin was 20.6%, an increase of 260 basis points year over year. Adjusted operating margin expanded 180 basis points year over year to 22.2%, driven by strong operational performance across both segments.
- Record orders of $5.1 billion, an increase of 28% year over year and 9% sequentially.
- Cash flow from operating activities was $865 million and free cash flow was $608 million, with $615 million returned to shareholders.
"Our teams delivered strongly against our strategy, resulting in first quarter earnings growth over 30% and sales growth of more than 20%, both of which were above our guidance and driven by growth in both segments," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "We continue to benefit from a broadening of growth from our investments in data and power connectivity in key applications such as AI, energy grid hardening and next generation vehicles that are driving our auto content growth above market. Our positioning and team execution resulted in record quarterly orders of over $5 billion, setting up TE for another year of strong growth and margin expansion.
"We expect double-digit sales and adjusted earnings growth again in our second quarter as our teams continue to innovate with our customers to ensure next generation technologies are brought to life."
Second Quarter FY26 Outlook
For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects sales of approximately $4.7 billion, an increase of 13% on a reported basis and 6% organically year over year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $2.65, up 20% year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be approximately $2.26.
Beginning in fiscal 2026, the company is excluding amortization expense on intangible assets and, if applicable, the related tax effects from its calculation of certain non-GAAP measures.
Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence, and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP").
The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:
- Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) - represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin - represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate - represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.
- Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share - represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, amortization expense on intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
- Free Cash Flow (FCF) - is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
For the Quarters Ended
December 26,
December 27,
2025
2024
(in millions, except per share data)
Net sales
$
4,669
$
3,836
Cost of sales
2,930
2,476
Gross margin
1,739
1,360
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
538
427
Research, development, and engineering expenses
225
188
Acquisition and integration costs
3
5
Restructuring and other charges, net
10
50
Operating income
963
690
Interest income
25
23
Interest expense
(30)
(6)
Other income (expense), net
3
(1)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
961
706
Income tax expense
(210)
(178)
Income from continuing operations
751
528
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(1)
-
Net income
$
750
$
528
Basic earnings per share:
Income from continuing operations
$
2.55
$
1.77
Loss from discontinued operations
-
-
Net income
2.55
1.77
Diluted earnings per share:
Income from continuing operations
$
2.53
$
1.75
Loss from discontinued operations
-
-
Net income
2.53
1.75
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
294
299
Diluted
297
301
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
December 26,
September 26,
2025
2025
(in millions, except share data)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,251
$
1,255
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $48 and $44, respectively
3,469
3,403
Inventories
2,951
2,699
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
697
609
Total current assets
8,368
7,966
Property, plant, and equipment, net
4,395
4,312
Goodwill
7,162
7,126
Intangible assets, net
2,177
2,227
Deferred income taxes
2,429
2,507
Other assets
1,021
943
Total assets
$
25,552
$
25,081
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
852
$
852
Accounts payable
2,149
2,021
Accrued and other current liabilities
2,068
2,247
Total current liabilities
5,069
5,120
Long-term debt
4,856
4,842
Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities
766
767
Deferred income taxes
198
198
Income taxes
441
414
Other liabilities
1,086
1,010
Total liabilities
12,416
12,351
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
149
145
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred shares, $1.00 par value, 2 shares authorized, none outstanding
-
-
Ordinary class A shares, €1.00 par value, 25,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
-
-
Ordinary shares, $0.01 par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 303,796,785 and 302,889,075
3
3
Accumulated earnings
14,543
13,932
Ordinary shares held in treasury, at cost, 10,086,721 and 8,330,931 shares, respectively
(1,762)
(1,356)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
203
6
Total shareholders' equity
12,987
12,585
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
$
25,552
$
25,081
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
For the Quarters Ended
December 26,
December 27,
2025
2024
(in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
750
$
528
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
1
-
Income from continuing operations
751
528
Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation and amortization
259
186
Deferred income taxes
77
98
Non-cash lease cost
39
34
Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories
43
41
Share-based compensation expense
50
35
Other
4
12
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable, net
(79)
146
Inventories
(301)
(118)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
20
68
Accounts payable
139
150
Accrued and other current liabilities
(217)
(295)
Income taxes
45
30
Other
35
(37)
Net cash provided by operating activities
865
878
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(258)
(205)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
1
1
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
(325)
Other
3
(8)
Net cash used in investing activities
(254)
(537)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net increase in commercial paper
-
90
Proceeds from exercise of share options
44
34
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(405)
(303)
Payment of ordinary share dividends to shareholders
(209)
(189)
Other
(46)
(27)
Net cash used in financing activities
(616)
(395)
Effect of currency translation on cash
1
(11)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(4)
(65)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,255
1,319
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,251
$
1,254
Supplemental cash flow information:
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
88
49
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
For the Quarters Ended
December 26,
December 27,
2025
2024
(in millions)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
865
$
878
Capital expenditures, net
(257)
(204)
Free cash flow (1)
$
608
$
674
(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
For the Quarters Ended
December 26,
December 27,
2025
2024
($ in millions)
Net Sales
Net Sales
Transportation Solutions
$
2,467
$
2,243
Industrial Solutions
2,202
1,593
Total
$
4,669
$
3,836
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Income
Margin
Income
Margin
Transportation Solutions
$
501
20.3
%
$
446
19.9
%
Industrial Solutions
462
21.0
244
15.3
Total
$
963
20.6
%
$
690
18.0
%
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Operating
Operating
Operating
Operating
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Income (1)
Margin (1)
Transportation Solutions
$
523
21.2
%
$
495
22.1
%
Industrial Solutions
513
23.3
289
18.1
Total
$
1,036
22.2
%
$
784
20.4
%
(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 26, 2025
versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 27, 2024
Net Sales
Organic Net Sales
Growth
Growth (Decline) (1)
Translation (2)
Acquisitions
($ in millions)
Transportation Solutions:
Automotive
$
163
9.5
%
$
112
6.5
%
$
51
$
-
Commercial transportation
58
18.6
51
16.3
7
-
Sensors
3
1.4
(5)
(2.3)
8
-
Total Transportation Solutions
224
10.0
158
7.0
66
-
Industrial Solutions:
Digital data networks
294
71.2
288
69.7
6
-
Automation and connected living
70
14.6
55
11.6
14
1
Aerospace, defense, and marine
47
14.1
36
10.9
11
-
Energy
190
88.0
32
14.6
7
151
Medical
8
5.3
8
5.3
-
-
Total Industrial Solutions
609
38.2
419
26.3
38
152
Total
$
833
21.7
%
$
577
15.0
%
$
104
$
152
(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
(2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Amortization
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
Expense (1)
(Non-GAAP) (2)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
501
$
-
$
4
$
18
$
523
Industrial Solutions
462
6
6
39
513
Total
$
963
$
6
$
10
$
57
$
1,036
Operating margin
20.6
%
22.2
%
Income tax expense
$
(210)
$
(1)
$
(3)
$
(11)
$
(225)
Effective tax rate
21.9
%
21.8
%
Income from continuing operations
$
751
$
5
$
7
$
46
$
809
Diluted earnings per share from
$
2.53
$
0.02
$
0.02
$
0.15
$
2.72
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in
(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Amortization
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
Expense (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (3)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
446
$
-
$
32
$
17
$
-
$
495
Industrial Solutions
244
5
18
22
-
289
Total
$
690
$
5
$
50
$
39
$
-
$
784
Operating margin
18.0
%
20.4
%
Income tax expense
$
(178)
$
(1)
$
(9)
$
(7)
$
13
$
(182)
Effective tax rate
25.2
%
22.8
%
Income from continuing operations
$
528
$
4
$
41
$
32
$
13
$
618
Diluted earnings per share from
$
1.75
$
0.01
$
0.14
$
0.11
$
0.04
$
2.05
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for
(2) Represents income tax expense related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a decrease in the corporate tax rate in a non-U.S. jurisdiction.
(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Amortization
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
Expense (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (3)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
445
$
-
$
33
$
17
$
-
$
495
Industrial Solutions
303
12
12
24
-
351
Total
$
748
$
12
$
45
$
41
$
-
$
846
Operating margin
18.1
%
20.4
%
Income tax expense
$
(742)
$
(2)
$
(11)
$
(8)
$
574
$
(189)
Effective tax rate
98.3
%
22.2
%
Income from continuing operations
$
13
$
10
$
34
$
33
$
574
$
664
Diluted earnings per share from
$
0.04
$
0.03
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
1.91
$
2.21
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for
(2) Represents income tax expense related to a net increase in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained
(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
Adjustments
Acquisition-
Restructuring
Related
and Other
Amortization
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Charges (1)
Charges, Net (1)
Expense (1)
Tax Items (2)
(Non-GAAP) (3)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Operating income:
Transportation Solutions
$
1,818
$
-
$
75
$
70
$
-
$
1,963
Industrial Solutions
1,393
57
51
120
-
1,621
Total
$
3,211
$
57
$
126
$
190
$
-
$
3,584
Operating margin
18.6
%
20.8
%
Income tax expense
$
(1,361)
$
(12)
$
(13)
$
(37)
$
618
$
(805)
Effective tax rate
42.5
%
22.5
%
Income from continuing operations
$
1,843
$
45
$
113
$
153
$
618
$
2,772
Diluted earnings per share from
$
6.16
$
0.15
$
0.38
$
0.51
$
2.07
$
9.27
(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for
(2) Represents income tax expense of $574 million related to a net increase in the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets associated with a ten-year tax
(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
Outlook for
Quarter Ending
March 27,
2026
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$
2.26
Acquisition-related charges
0.01
Restructuring and other charges, net
0.23
Amortization expense
0.15
Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)
$
2.65
Net sales growth
13.4
%
Translation
(4.3)
(Acquisitions) divestitures, net
(2.9)
Organic net sales growth (1)
6.2
%
(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.
