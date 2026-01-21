Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the Company's growing participation in global quantum security and post-quantum cryptography ("PQC") forums, as it advances final planning for its 2026 conference and event schedule.

Over recent months, QSE has received a substantial number of invitations to speak, present, and participate in leading quantum security, cybersecurity, and data protection events across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. These invitations reflect accelerating global awareness of quantum computing risks to existing encryption standards and increasing demand for practical, implementation-ready post-quantum security solutions designed to support real-world deployment and long-term cryptographic governance.

As part of its strategic planning, the Company has identified several priority forums that bring together senior enterprise security leaders, government and critical-infrastructure stakeholders, regulators, and technology partners. Among the events currently being evaluated are globally recognized conferences focused on post-quantum cryptography and quantum security, including the NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Conference (https://csrc.nist.gov/events/post-quantum-cryptography-conference), RSA Conference (https://www.rsaconference.com), and the World Quantum Summit (https://worldquantumsummit.com). Additional engagements are expected to be confirmed as scheduling and coordination efforts progress.

Management believes this level of inbound interest reflects QSE's growing recognition as both a thought leader and solution provider in the post-quantum security space. The Company's participation in these forums builds upon previously announced milestones, including independent validation initiatives, platform readiness advancements, and industry certifications such as QSE's Cyber Security Canada Certification Consortium (CSCC) certification, which underscores the Company's alignment with recognized security, governance, and compliance standards.

QSE's approach to event participation remains disciplined and selective, with a focus on high-impact forums where the Company can contribute meaningful technical insight, demonstrate real-world implementation pathways, and engage directly with organizations actively evaluating post-quantum security readiness. Management views these engagements as an important component of QSE's broader strategy to advance industry education while supporting enterprise and institutional adoption of quantum-secure encryption, storage, and data-in-transit solutions.

As the Company's 2026 event schedule is finalized, QSE expects to provide additional updates outlining confirmed speaking engagements and strategic participation aligned with its product roadmap, certification framework, and global market expansion initiatives.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp is a technology company focused exclusively on post-quantum data security. QSE delivers quantum-secure encryption, immutable decentralized storage, secure data-in-transit solutions, and quantum-resilience services designed to protect sensitive information against both current and future cyber threats.

QSE's mission is to secure data now and into the future, helping governments, enterprises, and regulated industries transition safely into the post-quantum era.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse.group or contact sales@qse.group

