Crew Carwash, NVIDIA, Mars Among Top 10 Employers; Five New Industry Lists Announced

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader for worklife conversations and career insights, has revealed the winners of its 18th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2026 across the U.S. and the UK. This year, Glassdoor is also unveiling five new industry-specific U.S. Best Places to Work lists, expanding recognition for companies leading employee satisfaction across key sectors.

Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

"Even amid the uncertainty of 2025, these standout employers have shown resilience, sustaining high levels of employee satisfaction and trust as they navigate change," said Owen Humphries, President at Glassdoor. "In today's competitive job market, Glassdoor's Best Places to Work award serves as a trusted guide for job seekers, spotlighting the companies where employees thrive while helping candidates connect with workplaces that reflect their values and career ambitions."

Top 10 Best Places to Work 2026

Crew Carwash (4.6) In-N-Out Burger (4.5) NVIDIA (4.5) Ryan (4.5) Keller Williams (4.5) Mars (4.4) ServiceNow (4.4) Bain Company (4.4) Houston Methodist (4.4) EPAM Systems (4.4)

Crew Carwashclaims the top spot with a 4.6 award rating out of 5 with reviews that centered around supportive leadership, career growth, and team culture fueling success.

Highlights from the 100 Best Places to Work List

Newcomers: Several companies made their debut on the 100 Best Places to Work list, showcasing fresh faces in workplace excellence, including Alaska Airlines (#38) , Dutch Bros. (#75) and Bath Body Works (#80)

Several companies made their debut on the 100 Best Places to Work list, showcasing fresh faces in workplace excellence, including , and Geographic shifts : The San Francisco Bay Area representation declined (13 companies, down from 23 in 2025), while New York City gained ground (10 companies, up from 6 in 2024)

: The representation declined (13 companies, down from 23 in 2025), while gained ground (10 companies, up from 6 in 2024) Industry trends: Manufacturing and retail increased representation, while technology, healthcare, and biotech/pharma saw fewer winners year over year.

New Industry-Specific Best Places to Work Lists (U.S.)

Glassdoor is introducing five new lists honoring the top 25 large employers (1,000+ employees) in the following industries:

Technology AI

Consulting, Finance Insurance

Consumer Services

Healthcare, Biotech Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing Energy

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Awards Methodology

The Best Places to Work 2026 winners were determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm. Rankings are based on the quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 17, 2024, and October 16, 2025. Large companies required at least 75 ratings per category. Full details on methodology are available here.

View the Complete Lists

100 Best Places to Work U.S.

25 Best Places to Work U.S.: Technology AI

25 Best Places to Work U.S.: Consulting, Finance Insurance

25 Best Places to Work U.S.: Consumer Services

25 Best Places to Work U.S.: Healthcare, Biotech Pharmaceuticals

25 Best Places to Work U.S.: Manufacturing Energy

50 Best Places to Work UK

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to join communities to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is part of Indeed, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

