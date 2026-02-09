

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (1RH.F) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY394.9 billion, or JPY274.64 per share. This compares with JPY341.5 billion, or JPY221.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to JPY2.736 trillion from JPY2.695 trillion last year.



Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY394.9 Bln. vs. JPY341.5 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY274.64 vs. JPY221.50 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.736 Tn vs. JPY2.695 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 335.00 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.664 T



