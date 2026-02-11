CACI Named a 2026 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) announced today that it has received an Employee Choice Award by Glassdoor as a Best Place to Work in Manufacturing & Energy for 2026. CACI was specifically recognized for its collaborative work environment and culture, career growth opportunities, leadership, and work-life balance.

"This honor reflects the strength of our people and the environment we've built to support meaningful, mission-driven work for our government customers," said CACI executive vice president and chief human resources officer Angie Combs. "We are incredibly proud to build and deliver American-made technology developed across sites nationwide. Our impressive software-defined solutions adapt to customers' evolving needs and differentiate us as a partner of choice to advance the nation's most critical missions."

CACI delivers proven technology solutions manufactured at facilities across the U.S., including California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. By offering meaningful work tied to national priorities and clear pathways for technical growth, CACI creates an environment where employees can build lasting careers and make a real impact. Its one-third veteran workforce continues their mission with the company in high-impact engineering and technical roles, bringing proven experience to complex challenges that help expand the limits of national security.

"Even amid the uncertainty of 2025, these standout employers have shown resilience, sustaining high levels of employee satisfaction and trust as they navigate change," said Owen Humphries, President at Glassdoor. "In today's competitive job market, Glassdoor's Best Places to Work award serves as a trusted guide for job seekers, spotlighting the companies where employees thrive while helping candidates connect with workplaces that reflect their values and career ambitions."

Glassdoor's 18th annual Employees' Choice Awards are determined by employee feedback shared through voluntary anonymous reviews on Glassdoor. Reviews reflect employees' perspectives on overall satisfaction, leadership, workplace culture, compensation and benefits, career opportunities, and work-life balance, with winners selected using Glassdoor's proprietary methodology based on the quality and consistency of employee input.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) is a national security company with 26,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers' success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to join communities to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is part of Indeed, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global leader in HR technology and business solutions that is simplifying hiring and transforming the world of work. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

