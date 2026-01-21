St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), a consolidator of specialized equipment and services to the energy, resource, and industrial sectors, with a focus on natural gas-powered solutions that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2, greenhouse gas (GHG), and other harmful emissions, announces a new business relationship through the signing of a Master Services Agreement with a Canadian based oil and gas producer.

Enterprise, through its wholly owned subsidiary Evolution Power Projects ("EPP"), has deployed a multi-turbine, distributed microgrid power system to support the new client's water-transfer operations associated with frac activities. The project utilizes multiple stacked natural-gas-fueled turbine generators, synchronized and managed as a microgrid, to deliver reliable, scalable, and centralized power across the water-transfer system.

The privately held producer is an established operator in central Alberta, actively developing light oil and natural gas assets. The operator continues to pursue operational efficiencies while reducing diesel dependency, improving on-site safety, and aligning field operations with evolving environmental and regulatory expectations.

EPP's solution replaces multiple diesel-powered units traditionally used in water-transfer and frac support operations with a centralized natural gas power platform. The distributed microgrid enables flexible power distribution across pumps and ancillary equipment, while onboard load management and redundancy enhance reliability and operational uptime in remote and infrastructure-constrained environments.

Leonard D. Jaroszuk, Enterprise's CEO & Chairman, commented:

"Projects such as this demonstrate the practical application of natural gas power in demanding field environments. Water transfer and frac support require dependable, continuous power, and our turbine-based microgrid solutions continue to prove themselves as a cost-effective and lower-emissions alternative to diesel."

Evolution Power Projects continues to expand its presence across Western Canada by delivering mobile and semi-permanent natural gas power solutions tailored to energy producers' operational requirements. EPP's Concept-to-Completion approach provides clients with system design, deployment, commissioning, and ongoing support, enabling reliable power delivery while supporting emissions reduction and long-term sustainability objectives.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services, including specialized natural gas power generation equipment to the energy/resource and industrial sectors. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available on the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements in this news release including, without limitation, the anticipated use of proceeds and opportunities available to the Company. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281021

Source: Enterprise Group Inc.