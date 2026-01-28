St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"), provides natural gas turbine power generation and critical site infrastructure equipment to Tier One energy producers and industrial clients, displacing diesel to reduce fuel costs and emissions, while enabling fully operational, 24/7 remote projects in the most extreme Canadian northern conditions. Enterprise is pleased to reflect on its 2025 progress and outline its positive outlook for 2026 and beyond:

Corporate Progress Positions Enterprise to Capture Profitable, Sustainable Growth

Completed Acquisition of FlexEnergy Solutions Canada: The strategic acquisition of Flex Canada set the cornerstone for Enterprise to be also known as a provider of power solutions for short-term, long-term and permanent installations. FlexEnergy turbines are recognized globally as the gold standard for uptime, reliability, and exceptional fuel tolerance. Acquired for 4.3x pre-synergy EBITDA, increased in-field turbine fleet by 43% backed by long-term leasing & servicing contracts, and bolstered the ability to scale solutions across multiple industries and mission-critical infrastructure applications. Enterprise is well known for providing critical site infrastructure equipment to both energy and industrial customers, this acquisition places Enterprise firmly in the power solutions industry in Canada.

The acquisition establishes Enterprise as the exclusive Canadian OEM representative for FlexEnergy, enabling expansion into commercial and industrial markets for primary power and combined heat and power applications. This strategic shift broadens Enterprise beyond energy-sector solutions into a diversified power-solutions platform, positioning the Company for enhanced growth and a potential valuation re-rating

Fortified Financial Position: Repaid & expanded credit facility to $41M from $30M with a Schedule 1 Canadian Bank while remaining active in supporting its stock though the renewal of its normal course issuer bid

2026 Strategic Priorities: Improve utilization rates of existing fleet, optimizing cash flow generation Diligently allocate capital between growth, NCIB, and balance sheet health Maintain disciplined IRR thresholders for selective growth investments



Highlights

Canada's natural gas activity is increasing as exports ramp

"Nation-Building" LNG projects advancing with bi-partisan support represent >31 Mtpa of added export capacity, or ~25% of Canada's current gas production LNG Canada: (Shell, Petronas, Mitsubishi, Petro China, Korea Gas) Ksi Lisims: (Nisga'a FN, Rockies LNG LP, Western LNG LLC) Woodfibre LNG: (Pacific Energy Corporation (Canada), Enbridge Inc.) Cedar LNG: (Haisla FN, Pembina Pipeline Corporation)



Increased exposure to global LNG markets supports tighter Henry Hub-AECO spreads and position Canada's natural gas production for a long-term bull market

Major industry transactions involving leading E&Ps underscores confidence in Western Canadian natural gas assets, particularly Montney and Duvernay plays

Enterprise would like to thank all stakeholders for their support and reiterate its focus on building momentum throughout 2026 and beyond.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services, including specialized natural gas power generation equipment to the energy/resource and industrial sectors. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available on the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking statements in this news release including, without limitation, the anticipated use of proceeds and opportunities available to the Company. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

