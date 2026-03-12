St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise") announces the Company will release financial results for the 2025 fourth quarter and audited annual year end, after market close on March 12th, 2026.

The Company further announces that, as of the March 12, 2026, expiry date for all outstanding warrants and broker warrants, with an average price of $0.95 have been exercised. The warrants were issued in conjunction with a financing completed on March 12, 2024.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services, including specialized natural gas power generation equipment to the energy/resource and industrial sectors. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and other harmful emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available on the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Source: Enterprise Group Inc.