Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract implemented by Arkema (Paris:AKE) with NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of 31 December 2025, the following assets were held in the dedicated liquidity account:

141,945 shares

€5,727,787

For the period from 01 July 2025 to 31 December 2025, the following transactions have been carried out:

Number of executed transactions on buy side: 13,401

Number of executed transactions on sell side: 12,605



Traded volume on buy side: 1,568,340 shares for a total amount of €87,595,315

Traded volume on sell side: 1,515,668 shares for a total amount of €84,925,318

As a reminder, the resources allocated as of the implementation of the liquidity contract amounted to €15,000,000.

BUY SELL Date of transaction Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (€) Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (€) Total 13,401 1,568,340 87,595,315 12,605 1,515,668 84,925,318 01/07/2025 114 13,658 854,278 157 16,830 1,056,561 02/07/2025 89 10,710 701,165 182 17,510 1,145,656 03/07/2025 194 23,062 1,498,250 126 12,750 833,162 04/07/2025 154 12,410 767,414 62 8,500 526,618 07/07/2025 159 12,580 774,865 99 11,731 723,412 08/07/2025 40 4,765 295,586 110 12,409 773,558 09/07/2025 199 10,555 680,428 149 15,300 987,352 10/07/2025 76 8,500 555,985 99 12,070 789,820 11/07/2025 123 13,755 886,819 86 6,993 449,954 14/07/2025 89 9,420 597,023 78 10,660 676,231 15/07/2025 97 11,050 711,552 102 12,217 786,184 16/07/2025 112 13,260 831,819 93 7,304 457,967 17/07/2025 62 6,122 383,433 113 10,716 672,873 18/07/2025 82 9,860 622,838 100 9,350 591,133 21/07/2025 89 11,220 715,445 113 13,090 834,675 22/07/2025 119 13,783 868,400 117 12,750 803,403 23/07/2025 96 13,090 850,782 170 19,380 1,260,822 24/07/2025 180 16,491 1,077,151 130 13,940 913,453 25/07/2025 84 5,850 375,208 72 6,520 419,983 28/07/2025 59 5,600 363,419 58 5,950 392,258 29/07/2025 143 13,312 845,197 67 7,310 465,324 30/07/2025 117 13,211 824,710 102 10,200 638,699 31/07/2025 248 30,032 1,841,265 257 26,860 1,654,474 01/08/2025 117 14,436 844,515 95 9,890 579,121 04/08/2025 81 8,511 488,311 57 7,512 431,695 05/08/2025 68 6,460 376,236 95 8,608 501,147 06/08/2025 48 6,970 415,965 120 9,185 546,892 07/08/2025 51 6,801 416,409 150 12,802 783,429 08/08/2025 48 6,119 378,988 73 7,938 492,238 11/08/2025 91 9,690 597,618 38 4,080 253,706 12/08/2025 70 7,120 426,473 54 5,440 327,209 13/08/2025 69 5,553 333,492 55 6,630 399,484 14/08/2025 58 6,500 395,129 86 9,520 579,394 15/08/2025 7 511 31,656 52 5,271 326,419 18/08/2025 78 6,911 421,842 32 3,230 197,294 19/08/2025 1 1 61 100 8,330 520,039 20/08/2025 66 6,290 398,506 69 7,620 483,886 21/08/2025 63 6,020 377,350 31 4,760 299,115 22/08/2025 29 3,741 236,524 96 10,005 634,622 25/08/2025 136 6,629 422,191 38 3,668 234,054 26/08/2025 147 11,727 731,001 80 7,140 445,996 27/08/2025 115 11,903 736,881 67 8,500 526,992 28/08/2025 57 7,140 442,085 74 8,063 500,250 29/08/2025 144 14,669 888,112 77 9,380 569,139 01/09/2025 51 6,460 390,941 126 5,148 312,302 02/09/2025 85 9,408 563,598 171 6,730 404,156 03/09/2025 127 11,490 681,571 202 8,125 484,818 04/09/2025 160 22,820 1,315,668 121 14,030 808,910 05/09/2025 156 19,381 1,118,315 239 18,083 1,045,379 08/09/2025 94 11,733 677,031 369 18,558 1,073,387 09/09/2025 120 16,591 973,046 205 20,728 1,217,240 10/09/2025 249 25,287 1,475,645 147 20,505 1,198,641 11/09/2025 210 21,432 1,245,448 192 21,770 1,268,501 12/09/2025 115 15,200 891,911 120 16,200 952,633 15/09/2025 119 16,208 962,328 99 13,400 796,970 16/09/2025 113 13,390 785,689 88 12,000 705,379 17/09/2025 96 11,650 677,703 66 10,400 606,480 18/09/2025 116 14,400 838,276 92 13,045 762,473 19/09/2025 183 20,400 1,162,615 41 6,043 349,489 22/09/2025 99 14,386 801,774 65 10,560 589,798 23/09/2025 99 15,400 868,626 167 19,800 1,117,182 24/09/2025 135 16,854 926,512 54 10,533 579,835 25/09/2025 99 11,663 634,950 101 14,767 806,913 26/09/2025 96 9,886 537,127 58 11,440 622,820 29/09/2025 129 16,114 876,380 125 16,500 898,447 30/09/2025 151 17,207 922,198 75 12,598 676,089 01/10/2025 174 21,459 1,143,127 159 22,382 1,194,802 02/10/2025 123 14,960 806,355 112 14,740 796,620 03/10/2025 184 11,812 637,393 176 16,720 906,510 06/10/2025 338 29,559 1,587,808 91 15,400 825,583 07/10/2025 60 8,747 463,754 78 8,580 456,313 08/10/2025 116 17,380 898,304 44 7,920 408,881 09/10/2025 182 12,102 622,460 88 11,820 609,430 10/10/2025 97 13,638 695,016 76 9,240 473,638 13/10/2025 50 5,940 298,404 60 7,593 382,593 14/10/2025 92 12,090 601,372 47 5,540 276,080 15/10/2025 113 16,060 813,208 158 20,327 1,031,378 16/10/2025 103 15,400 770,222 134 17,773 891,777 17/10/2025 80 8,580 435,201 98 12,321 629,570 20/10/2025 102 13,860 714,384 93 13,681 706,842 21/10/2025 36 4,621 238,444 59 10,000 519,586 22/10/2025 116 9,793 509,474 68 10,560 550,396 23/10/2025 53 6,380 335,269 62 9,240 486,475 24/10/2025 88 10,266 539,911 146 14,680 776,439 27/10/2025 90 11,734 620,721 94 11,388 604,575 28/10/2025 70 8,800 460,966 60 8,384 440,061 29/10/2025 104 12,980 689,018 145 15,128 805,612 30/10/2025 51 9,228 480,540 37 6,820 355,938 31/10/2025 54 6,059 311,401 33 5,940 305,800 03/11/2025 144 13,420 682,363 48 7,505 382,174 04/11/2025 120 14,994 741,785 77 11,880 587,633 05/11/2025 91 10,723 532,901 98 12,137 604,436 06/11/2025 131 17,780 881,700 94 13,263 659,539 07/11/2025 66 10,279 520,251 144 25,100 1,285,205 10/11/2025 81 11,258 578,430 68 10,120 521,246 11/11/2025 48 6,820 355,388 83 10,780 561,880 12/11/2025 179 18,182 943,801 154 18,040 946,429 13/11/2025 79 6,719 358,077 49 8,360 446,193 14/11/2025 123 12,650 665,566 56 8,800 462,770 17/11/2025 146 15,756 805,116 53 9,740 496,133 18/11/2025 154 17,615 867,776 92 14,917 736,364 19/11/2025 145 19,800 985,703 132 22,643 1,128,851 20/11/2025 121 16,075 805,755 90 13,420 674,406 21/11/2025 148 16,925 842,999 128 18,920 945,857 24/11/2025 180 29,480 1,527,493 215 30,386 1,575,657 25/11/2025 129 19,580 1,011,659 161 22,779 1,180,773 26/11/2025 62 12,100 628,815 38 6,094 317,147 27/11/2025 55 9,020 469,953 84 10,067 525,508 28/11/2025 30 5,720 298,331 64 6,821 356,683 01/12/2025 74 10,473 544,876 83 11,633 607,207 02/12/2025 93 14,167 741,409 56 10,340 542,476 03/12/2025 102 18,921 979,854 105 17,160 890,549 04/12/2025 95 16,499 846,861 107 14,940 768,820 05/12/2025 104 12,540 641,740 78 12,320 631,378 08/12/2025 100 15,620 788,337 46 8,800 443,630 09/12/2025 53 8,800 440,909 49 8,580 430,815 10/12/2025 88 14,520 738,375 111 16,500 840,312 11/12/2025 87 16,060 830,863 157 24,420 1,268,146 12/12/2025 75 12,100 645,007 75 9,460 505,461 15/12/2025 106 13,860 725,087 42 6,400 337,038 16/12/2025 47 6,740 352,070 87 11,700 613,764 17/12/2025 81 11,880 616,105 83 12,540 651,970 18/12/2025 78 7,921 411,133 55 7,782 404,948 19/12/2025 101 12,577 653,663 89 8,360 435,545 22/12/2025 85 10,083 518,322 57 9,680 497,904 23/12/2025 73 9,144 466,824 37 6,160 316,404 24/12/2025 26 2,359 120,164 10 1,320 67,386 29/12/2025 10 1,540 79,452 46 7,701 398,449 30/12/2025 77 7,285 379,452 52 7,261 378,826 31/12/2025 67 5,549 288,476 30 5,787 300,980

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260121851968/en/

Contacts:

Arkema