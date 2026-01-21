Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract implemented by Arkema (Paris:AKE) with NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of 31 December 2025, the following assets were held in the dedicated liquidity account:
- 141,945 shares
- €5,727,787
For the period from 01 July 2025 to 31 December 2025, the following transactions have been carried out:
- Number of executed transactions on buy side: 13,401
- Number of executed transactions on sell side: 12,605
- Traded volume on buy side: 1,568,340 shares for a total amount of €87,595,315
- Traded volume on sell side: 1,515,668 shares for a total amount of €84,925,318
As a reminder, the resources allocated as of the implementation of the liquidity contract amounted to €15,000,000.
|BUY
|SELL
|Date of transaction
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount (€)
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount (€)
|Total
13,401
1,568,340
87,595,315
12,605
1,515,668
84,925,318
|01/07/2025
114
13,658
854,278
157
16,830
1,056,561
|02/07/2025
89
10,710
701,165
182
17,510
1,145,656
|03/07/2025
194
23,062
1,498,250
126
12,750
833,162
|04/07/2025
154
12,410
767,414
62
8,500
526,618
|07/07/2025
159
12,580
774,865
99
11,731
723,412
|08/07/2025
40
4,765
295,586
110
12,409
773,558
|09/07/2025
199
10,555
680,428
149
15,300
987,352
|10/07/2025
76
8,500
555,985
99
12,070
789,820
|11/07/2025
123
13,755
886,819
86
6,993
449,954
|14/07/2025
89
9,420
597,023
78
10,660
676,231
|15/07/2025
97
11,050
711,552
102
12,217
786,184
|16/07/2025
112
13,260
831,819
93
7,304
457,967
|17/07/2025
62
6,122
383,433
113
10,716
672,873
|18/07/2025
82
9,860
622,838
100
9,350
591,133
|21/07/2025
89
11,220
715,445
113
13,090
834,675
|22/07/2025
119
13,783
868,400
117
12,750
803,403
|23/07/2025
96
13,090
850,782
170
19,380
1,260,822
|24/07/2025
180
16,491
1,077,151
130
13,940
913,453
|25/07/2025
84
5,850
375,208
72
6,520
419,983
|28/07/2025
59
5,600
363,419
58
5,950
392,258
|29/07/2025
143
13,312
845,197
67
7,310
465,324
|30/07/2025
117
13,211
824,710
102
10,200
638,699
|31/07/2025
248
30,032
1,841,265
257
26,860
1,654,474
|01/08/2025
117
14,436
844,515
95
9,890
579,121
|04/08/2025
81
8,511
488,311
57
7,512
431,695
|05/08/2025
68
6,460
376,236
95
8,608
501,147
|06/08/2025
48
6,970
415,965
120
9,185
546,892
|07/08/2025
51
6,801
416,409
150
12,802
783,429
|08/08/2025
48
6,119
378,988
73
7,938
492,238
|11/08/2025
91
9,690
597,618
38
4,080
253,706
|12/08/2025
70
7,120
426,473
54
5,440
327,209
|13/08/2025
69
5,553
333,492
55
6,630
399,484
|14/08/2025
58
6,500
395,129
86
9,520
579,394
|15/08/2025
7
511
31,656
52
5,271
326,419
|18/08/2025
78
6,911
421,842
32
3,230
197,294
|19/08/2025
1
1
61
100
8,330
520,039
|20/08/2025
66
6,290
398,506
69
7,620
483,886
|21/08/2025
63
6,020
377,350
31
4,760
299,115
|22/08/2025
29
3,741
236,524
96
10,005
634,622
|25/08/2025
136
6,629
422,191
38
3,668
234,054
|26/08/2025
147
11,727
731,001
80
7,140
445,996
|27/08/2025
115
11,903
736,881
67
8,500
526,992
|28/08/2025
57
7,140
442,085
74
8,063
500,250
|29/08/2025
144
14,669
888,112
77
9,380
569,139
|01/09/2025
51
6,460
390,941
126
5,148
312,302
|02/09/2025
85
9,408
563,598
171
6,730
404,156
|03/09/2025
127
11,490
681,571
202
8,125
484,818
|04/09/2025
160
22,820
1,315,668
121
14,030
808,910
|05/09/2025
156
19,381
1,118,315
239
18,083
1,045,379
|08/09/2025
94
11,733
677,031
369
18,558
1,073,387
|09/09/2025
120
16,591
973,046
205
20,728
1,217,240
|10/09/2025
249
25,287
1,475,645
147
20,505
1,198,641
|11/09/2025
210
21,432
1,245,448
192
21,770
1,268,501
|12/09/2025
115
15,200
891,911
120
16,200
952,633
|15/09/2025
119
16,208
962,328
99
13,400
796,970
|16/09/2025
113
13,390
785,689
88
12,000
705,379
|17/09/2025
96
11,650
677,703
66
10,400
606,480
|18/09/2025
116
14,400
838,276
92
13,045
762,473
|19/09/2025
183
20,400
1,162,615
41
6,043
349,489
|22/09/2025
99
14,386
801,774
65
10,560
589,798
|23/09/2025
99
15,400
868,626
167
19,800
1,117,182
|24/09/2025
135
16,854
926,512
54
10,533
579,835
|25/09/2025
99
11,663
634,950
101
14,767
806,913
|26/09/2025
96
9,886
537,127
58
11,440
622,820
|29/09/2025
129
16,114
876,380
125
16,500
898,447
|30/09/2025
151
17,207
922,198
75
12,598
676,089
|01/10/2025
174
21,459
1,143,127
159
22,382
1,194,802
|02/10/2025
123
14,960
806,355
112
14,740
796,620
|03/10/2025
184
11,812
637,393
176
16,720
906,510
|06/10/2025
338
29,559
1,587,808
91
15,400
825,583
|07/10/2025
60
8,747
463,754
78
8,580
456,313
|08/10/2025
116
17,380
898,304
44
7,920
408,881
|09/10/2025
182
12,102
622,460
88
11,820
609,430
|10/10/2025
97
13,638
695,016
76
9,240
473,638
|13/10/2025
50
5,940
298,404
60
7,593
382,593
|14/10/2025
92
12,090
601,372
47
5,540
276,080
|15/10/2025
113
16,060
813,208
158
20,327
1,031,378
|16/10/2025
103
15,400
770,222
134
17,773
891,777
|17/10/2025
80
8,580
435,201
98
12,321
629,570
|20/10/2025
102
13,860
714,384
93
13,681
706,842
|21/10/2025
36
4,621
238,444
59
10,000
519,586
|22/10/2025
116
9,793
509,474
68
10,560
550,396
|23/10/2025
53
6,380
335,269
62
9,240
486,475
|24/10/2025
88
10,266
539,911
146
14,680
776,439
|27/10/2025
90
11,734
620,721
94
11,388
604,575
|28/10/2025
70
8,800
460,966
60
8,384
440,061
|29/10/2025
104
12,980
689,018
145
15,128
805,612
|30/10/2025
51
9,228
480,540
37
6,820
355,938
|31/10/2025
54
6,059
311,401
33
5,940
305,800
|03/11/2025
144
13,420
682,363
48
7,505
382,174
|04/11/2025
120
14,994
741,785
77
11,880
587,633
|05/11/2025
91
10,723
532,901
98
12,137
604,436
|06/11/2025
131
17,780
881,700
94
13,263
659,539
|07/11/2025
66
10,279
520,251
144
25,100
1,285,205
|10/11/2025
81
11,258
578,430
68
10,120
521,246
|11/11/2025
48
6,820
355,388
83
10,780
561,880
|12/11/2025
179
18,182
943,801
154
18,040
946,429
|13/11/2025
79
6,719
358,077
49
8,360
446,193
|14/11/2025
123
12,650
665,566
56
8,800
462,770
|17/11/2025
146
15,756
805,116
53
9,740
496,133
|18/11/2025
154
17,615
867,776
92
14,917
736,364
|19/11/2025
145
19,800
985,703
132
22,643
1,128,851
|20/11/2025
121
16,075
805,755
90
13,420
674,406
|21/11/2025
148
16,925
842,999
128
18,920
945,857
|24/11/2025
180
29,480
1,527,493
215
30,386
1,575,657
|25/11/2025
129
19,580
1,011,659
161
22,779
1,180,773
|26/11/2025
62
12,100
628,815
38
6,094
317,147
|27/11/2025
55
9,020
469,953
84
10,067
525,508
|28/11/2025
30
5,720
298,331
64
6,821
356,683
|01/12/2025
74
10,473
544,876
83
11,633
607,207
|02/12/2025
93
14,167
741,409
56
10,340
542,476
|03/12/2025
102
18,921
979,854
105
17,160
890,549
|04/12/2025
95
16,499
846,861
107
14,940
768,820
|05/12/2025
104
12,540
641,740
78
12,320
631,378
|08/12/2025
100
15,620
788,337
46
8,800
443,630
|09/12/2025
53
8,800
440,909
49
8,580
430,815
|10/12/2025
88
14,520
738,375
111
16,500
840,312
|11/12/2025
87
16,060
830,863
157
24,420
1,268,146
|12/12/2025
75
12,100
645,007
75
9,460
505,461
|15/12/2025
106
13,860
725,087
42
6,400
337,038
|16/12/2025
47
6,740
352,070
87
11,700
613,764
|17/12/2025
81
11,880
616,105
83
12,540
651,970
|18/12/2025
78
7,921
411,133
55
7,782
404,948
|19/12/2025
101
12,577
653,663
89
8,360
435,545
|22/12/2025
85
10,083
518,322
57
9,680
497,904
|23/12/2025
73
9,144
466,824
37
6,160
316,404
|24/12/2025
26
2,359
120,164
10
1,320
67,386
|29/12/2025
10
1,540
79,452
46
7,701
398,449
|30/12/2025
77
7,285
379,452
52
7,261
378,826
|31/12/2025
67
5,549
288,476
30
5,787
300,980
