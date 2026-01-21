

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $996 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $667 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kinder Morgan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $886 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $4.50 billion from $3.98 billion last year.



Kinder Morgan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $996 Mln. vs. $667 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $4.50 Bln vs. $3.98 Bln last year.



