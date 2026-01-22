Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Grit Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: K9T) (OTCQB: EUEMF) ("Grit" or the "Company"), announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares (the "Shares").

ITG is providing its services to the Company pursuant to a market making services agreement (the "Agreement") entered into between the Company and ITG. Pursuant to the Agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,500 per month (plus applicable taxes), payable monthly in advance. The Agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The Agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and ITG will not receive Shares or options to purchase Shares as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the Agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The Agreement and the engagement of ITG pursuant thereto remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

About Independent Trading Group

ITG is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites in central Finland. The Company's exploration licences are located within 1 km of Keliber's mine and production complex, a €600 million investment by Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with Finnish Minerals Group (www.mineralsgroup.fi). The Keliber complex, which is currently in commissioning, will comprise open-pit and underground mining, a central spodumene concentrator and a lithium hydroxide plant at tidewater in Kokkola, creating a complete hard-rock lithium supply chain in the region (source: www.sibanyestillwater.com).

