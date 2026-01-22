The Gates Foundation; Novo Nordisk Foundation; Wellcome: New Global Consortium Aims to Transform Antibiotic Discovery to Counter the Growing AMR Crisis

Philanthropic partners invest $60M to support collaborative research to accelerate the discovery of next-generation antibiotics

SEATTLE, COPENHAGEN and LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gates Foundation, Novo Nordisk Foundation, and Wellcome today awarded a total of $60 million in new grant funding over the next three years to research teams around the world exploring novel approaches to antibiotic discovery to deal with the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The Gram-Negative Antibiotic Discovery Innovator (Gr-ADI) will function as a first-of-its-kind consortium where multiple funders and research teams openly share data and learnings and work collectively to accelerate the discovery of urgently needed antibiotics.

Eighteen projects led by research teams across 17 countries are receiving funding based on their potential to transform antibiotic discovery for Gram-negative bacteria, one of the leading drivers of AMR-related deaths worldwide. Gr-ADI is the first investment of the $300 million global health research and development partnership launched by the Gates Foundation, Novo Nordisk Foundation, and Wellcome in 2024.

"Drug resistance is one of the greatest global health threats, particularly for those most vulnerable to infectious diseases," said Alexander Pym, director of infectious disease at Wellcome. "We urgently need bold innovation and new tools to transform the way we discover antibiotics. The partnership between our three philanthropies offers a unique opportunity to join forces against the world's most urgent global health challenges. We believe this consortium can be a catalyst-a new model of scientific collaboration to develop the next generation of antibiotics as soon as possible."

AMR is a dire global health crisis that makes medical interventions less effective, resulting in millions of deaths each year and more than $1 trillion in economic losses globally. Due to the high cost of bringing new products to market, antibiotic science is not keeping up with growing resistance, especially for Gram-negative bacteria.

"AMR is undermining our ability to treat even routine infections, putting millions of lives at risk, especially in lower- and middle-income countries (LMICs)," said Trevor Mundel, president of global health at the Gates Foundation. "Gr-ADI is about accelerating discoveries that can translate into new antibiotics faster, so countries have the tools they need to protect their populations now and in the future."

While AMR affects everyone, people in LMICs, which have the highest burden of infectious diseases, are disproportionally impacted. As drug resistance spreads, it turns common infections and everyday procedures into life-threatening situations.

Research teams in Ghana, South Africa, and Brazil are among those selected to join the consortium. All researchers will have access to technical experts from LMICs to advise and shape their work.

More than 500 proposals from researchers across geographies, at different levels of tenure, and with varying expertise were submitted for consideration through the Grand Challenges program, an initiative that has fostered innovation to solve key global health and development problems for more than 20 years. The selected projects will primarily focus on antibiotic discovery and drug creation, leveraging AI-enabled models to make the discovery process faster and smarter.

The Gr-ADI consortium will be managed by RTI International, an independent scientific research institute and external partner that will align efforts, ensure effective coordination across projects, and maintain a focus on the consortium's wider objectives. In addition to the grantees receiving funding through this initiative, four existing Gates Foundation and Wellcome grantees are also joining the consortium, contributing significant drug discovery expertise and capabilities. New projects are expected to be added over time to broaden the knowledge base and geographies represented within the consortium.

"The AMR crisis demands fresh thinking and a different way of working," said Marianne Holm, vice president, infectious diseases at the Novo Nordisk Foundation. "The Gr-ADI consortium aims to cut through barriers to progress, bringing together researchers aligned by a commitment to share knowledge openly and make new data, methods, and tools available to all. We hope their discoveries and data will benefit the whole field and bring us closer to urgently needed new antibiotics."

Read more about the funded projects on the Grand Challenges website here: https://www.grandchallenges.org/

A full list of consortium members is available on request.

