Société Générale accelerates the simplification of its organization and the development of skills to strengthen its efficiency

SOCIETE GENERALE ACCELERATES THE SIMPLIFICATION OF ITS ORGANIZATION AND THE DEVELOPMENT OF SKILLS TO STRENGTHEN ITS EFFICIENCY

Press release

Paris, 22 January 2026

In line with its strategic roadmap announced in September 2023 and its ambition for sustainable performance, Societe Generale continues to enhance its operational efficiency, simplify its organization, and invest in skills development and internal mobility. Today, Societe Generale has submitted a project for organizational simplification in France to the employee representative bodies.

Close to 2,000 employees participated in a Group-wide collaborative initiative, generating several thousand ideas to optimize tools and procurement, simplify processes and structures, pool teams, and strengthen automation and the use of artificial intelligence.

These initiatives are accompanied by a proposed organizational evolution in France, which concerns several activities and central functions at headquarters, as well as the regional organization of Retail Banking (the branch network is not affected), with the aim of simplifying our operating methods to make them more efficient, empowering and agile in serving clients.

By leveraging natural attrition and an innovative social framework that invests in internal mobility and the development of employees' skills, the Group would reduce the net number of positions by 1,800. This change would occur within the framework of the measures set out in the Employment Agreement signed on 15 December 2025 with three trade unions, without any redundancy plan, favoring internal career moves within the Bank's many professions.

Career-long training would be strengthened through Societe Generale University. At the same time, a Mobility and Skills Campus would be established to facilitate internal mobility, create bridges among the Group's various entities, promoting diverse career paths and the transition to new roles.

Following consultation with the employee representative bodies, the planned changes would be implemented gradually in 2026 and 2027 for the activities concerned and potentially beyond for Retail Banking in France.

