

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Essity AB (ESSITY-B.ST) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK3.208 billion, or SEK4.69 per share. This compares with SEK2.874 billion, or SEK4.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to SEK34.695 billion from SEK37.805 billion last year.



Essity AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



