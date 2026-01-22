Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 902204 | ISIN: US4016171054 | Ticker-Symbol: GU9
Tradegate
21.01.26 | 16:56
14,400 Euro
-0,69 % -0,100
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GUESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,30014,60009:15
14,30014,60009:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AUDACIA
AUDACIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUDACIA SA5,550-0,89 %
CORO ENERGY PLC0,0010,00 %
GUESS INC14,400-0,69 %
QUESTERRE ENERGY CORPORATION0,170-1,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.