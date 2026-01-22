Das Instrument GU9 US4016171054 GUESS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.01.2026

The instrument GU9 US4016171054 GUESS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.01.2026



Das Instrument 2JA FR00140059B5 AUDACIA S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.01.2026

The instrument 2JA FR00140059B5 AUDACIA S.A. EO -,12 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.01.2026



Das Instrument 8YY0 GB00BS457501 CORO ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.01.2026

The instrument 8YY0 GB00BS457501 CORO ENERGY PLC LS-,005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.01.2026



Das Instrument QE1 CA74836K1003 QUESTERRE ENERGY CORP. A EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.01.2026

The instrument QE1 CA74836K1003 QUESTERRE ENERGY CORP. A EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.01.2026





