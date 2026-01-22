PAAMC HK Honored as one of Tonghuashun iFinD "2025 Most Influential Overseas ETF Institutions"

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Speak Together • Discover Value" Capital Market High-Quality Innovation & Development Forum and Tonghuashun iFinD 2025 Annual Awards Ceremony was recently held in Hangzhou. Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK" or the "Company"), the offshore asset management arm of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An"), was honored with the "2025 Most Influential Overseas ETF Institutions" award, distinguishing itself among a strong field.

With strong investment research and portfolio management capabilities, PAAMC HK stands out as a leading provider of global investment management solutions across equities, fixed income, ETFs, structured products, and alternative assets. Ping An ETFs employ Systematic, Quantitative and Scientific investment methodologies and aim to offer a vehicle with inherent transparency, consistency, low fees and passive management.

In July 2024, the Company's flagship Hong Kong high-dividend ETF, which tracks the CSI Hong Kong Dividend Index, became eligible under the Southbound Stock Connect scheme. It is currently the longest-running ETF among those listed in Hong Kong that focus on high dividend yield, providing opportunity for mainland investors to benefit from its defensive positioning and attractive dividend income potential. In September 2025, the Company listed two "Hong Kong + U.S." ETFs on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, further enriching Hong Kong's ETF market offerings. One adopts a barbell strategy that pairs Hong Kong high-dividend stocks with U.S. core blue chips to diversify risk and boost returns. The other offers focused exposure to leading technology companies listed in China and the U.S., enabling investors to capture opportunities arising from AI-driven innovation.

Powered by the team's professional expertise and sustained effort, PAAMC HK has received consistent industry recognition in recent years. In the 2025 IAMAC Recommendation by the Insurance Asset Management Association of China (IAMAC), the Company has received 3 recommendations: Outstanding Overseas Business Partners of China's Insurance Asset Management, Outstanding Overseas Trustees of China's Insurance Asset Management, and Outstanding Overseas Business Partners of China's Insurance Asset Management - Open Market Operations[1]. In addition, the Company's flagship ETF was recently honored at the BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards with the "Outstanding Achiever" award in the Hong Kong Equity category[2].

"We would like to thank the organizers for this recognition. We are honored and encouraged that the market acknowledges our steadfast efforts in the ETF space," said Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK. "This award affirms our team's professionalism and long-term commitment, and it motivates us to keep advancing in index research and ETF product design. We will continue to apply Systematic, Quantitative and Scientific methodologies, with a strong focus on compliance and risk management, to deliver transparent, resilient, and cost-efficient investment tools for investors."

[1]Source: Insurance Asset Management Association of China, Recommendations 2025 as of September 2025. [2]Source: BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards 2024 (Hong Kong): based on fund performance as of 31 December 2024.

