

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Investor AB (IVSBF) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK157.340 billion, or SEK51.39 per share. This compares with SEK113.169 billion, or SEK36.98 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to SEK64.826 billion from SEK63.196 billion last year.



Investor AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK157.340 Bln. vs. SEK113.169 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK51.39 vs. SEK36.98 last year. -Revenue: SEK64.826 Bln vs. SEK63.196 Bln last year.



