

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.DE) reported that, in the first 3 months of fiscal 2025/26, the company recorded preliminary revenue of 467 million euros compared to 490 million euros, prior year. The company said the revenue decline was mainly caused by negative currency effects. Preliminary operating profit, or EBITA, was 8 million euros compared to 35 million euros. Carl Zeiss Meditec stated that, given the current high level of uncertainties surrounding geopolitical developments, trade barriers and regulatory changes, previous fiscal 2025/26 guidance will likely not be achieved and is currently under review.



The company's management will present an update on further re-organization and expense measures together with refined fiscal 2025/26 guidance as soon as possible and no later than the 6-month earnings call on May 12, 2026. The quarterly statement for three months of 2025/26 will be published on February 12, 2026.



