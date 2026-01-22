Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Gold Intersects 10,734 g/t Silver Over 1.7m, Confirming Structure Hosting High Grade Keno-Style Mineralization, AurMac, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce it has intersected a very high-grade silver ("Ag") interval near previous high-grade intersections in the Ag-1 vein at the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline") at its AurMac Project ("AurMac"), Yukon, Canada.

Highlights from 2025 confirming the very high-grade Keno-style silver mineralization in Powerline:

AX-25-803 - 5,625 g/t Ag over 3.4m within 1,841 g/t Ag over 10.4 metres (" m ") , with very high-grade interval of 10,734 g/t Ag over 1.7m

AX-25-790 - 110.7 g/t Ag over 0.8m within 22.06 g/t Ag over 5.7m

AX-25-715 - 132 g/t Ag over 0.5m within 7.25 g/t Ag over 13.7m

"The high-grade Keno-style veins overprinting the gold mineralization represent a compelling new potential target for Banyan," said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "Hole AX-25- 803 returned results of 10,734 g/t over 1.7m, within 3.4m averaging 5,625 g/t, and a broader interval of 10.4 m at 1,841 g/t. Being able to successfully target this specific narrow, high-grade vein structure at depth is a technical success on top of the prospectivity for additional veins of silver mineralization we are finding in the Ag-1 vein zone. Parallel veins intersected in both current and historic drilling further reinforce the scale and exploration potential of the targeted zone."

AX-25-803 was drilled 90m away from 2021's hole AX-21-142 and intersected the vein 20m from hole 142 at a depth of 115m.

AX-21-142 included 1841.14 g/t Ag over 16.8m within 302.68 g/t Ag over 103.6 m; includes 14,629 g/t Ag over 1.1m and 11,828 g/t Ag over 1.2m (News Release, October 29, 2025)

"These high-grade silver results from hole AX-25-803 confirm continuity of the Ag-1 vein in central Powerline intersected originally in 2021 (1841.14 g/t Ag over 16.8m in AX-21-142) roughly 20m apart at depth," stated Duncan Mackay, Vice President Exploration of Banyan Gold. "The high-grade veins take advantage of different, steeply dipping, late brittle structures that strike northeast-southwest, different than the sheeted veins that host gold mineralization. We are working to determine the extent and potential for repetition of the thicker high-grade veins we see in holes AX-21-142 and AX-25-803 and improve targeting of silver mineralization across the deposit. Drillhole AX-25-803 was successful in confirming the orientation of the brittle structure and will help target extensions of the Ag-1 vein zone. Additional intersections in AX-25-790 and AX-25-803 indicate potential for sub-parallel veins adjacent to Ag-1; further testing will work to confirm the orientation and continuity of Ag-2 and Ag-3."

Figure 1: Plan map of new silver intersections in relation to high-grade silver zone in central Powerline (AX-21-142; see News Release dated October 29, 2025). Magenta shape shows approximate surface trace of the Ag-1 vein. Dashed magenta lines denote potential vein traces on surface (see Ag-2 and Ag-3 veins in figure 2). Mineralization is open along strike to the northeast and down-plunge (steeply plunging to the northeast; see cross section A-B; figure 2).

Figure 2: Cross-section A-B in Powerline. Silver intersections within drillholes AX-25-803 are consistent with late brittle feature for the Ag-1 vein intersected in drillhole AX-21-142 (see news release dated October 29, 2025). Two sub-parallel veins have been identified adjacent to the Ag-1 vein intersected in holes AX-21-142 and AX-25-803; Ag-2 and Ag-3 are north and south of Ag-1 respectively (magenta veins and dashed traces above).

Figure 3: High-grade Keno-style mineralization in drillhole AX-25-803 in Ag-1 Vein in Powerline. Silver mineralization is associated with semi-massive galena and sphalerite mineralization hosted within discrete Fe-carbonate ± quartz veins.

Table 1: Significant diamond drillhole assay intercepts for Powerline in this release

Hole ID depth from (m) depth to (m) Ag Interval (m) Ag Interval (g/t) AX-25-715 72.5 125.00 52.5 2.66 including 94.6 99.00 4.4 8.82 and including 110.4 114.50 4.1 7.36 and 140.0 178.90 38.9 3.27 including 143.8 157.50 13.7 7.25 including 157.0 157.50 0.5 132 and 200.0 204.60 4.6 8.35 including 200.0 200.40 0.4 42.4 and 226.5 228.60 2.1 39.35 AX-25-790 143.6 165.90 22.3 6.19 including 147.0 152.70 5.7 22.06 including 147.0 147.80 0.8 110.7 AX-25-803 25.3 47.80 22.5 3.69 including 35.8 46.30 10.5 6.59 and 80.5 86.00 5.5 5.34 and 112.9 123.30 10.4 1,841 including 114.4 117.80 3.4 5,625 including 115.6 117.30 1.7 10,734

Note: True widths are calculated to be approximately 65% of drilled interval.

Table 2: Collar Locations for drillholes in this release

HOLE ID EASTING (m) NORTHING (m) ELEVATION (m) Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AX-25-715 466698 7083054 769 251 0 -60 AX-25-790 466871 7083172 781 294 305 -57 AX-25-803 466746 7083283 776 220 120 -60

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits from 2025 reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the multi-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Samples returning >200 g/t Ag (MA250 or MA300) were analysed by multi-acid digestion ICP-ES MA370. If samples returned > 1,500 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA550). If samples returned > 10,000 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay 2g sample (FA501). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available. Historic 2019 Ag samples were analysed at BV by aqua regia digest ICP-ES/MS 37-element AQ200 (2019). Historic 2012 samples were analysed at ALS by 34-element four acid digest ME-ICP61. If samples returned > 100 g/t Ag, a 0.4g sample was analysed by four acid digest ICP-AES Ag-OG62. If samples returned > 1,500 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 30g sample (Ag-GRA21). Historic 2000 Ag samples were analysed at ALS by ICP-MS Ag 9225.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

Upcoming Events

Metals Investor Forum Vancouver, January 23 - 24 Corporate Presentation: January 24, 11:20 AM PST

Banyan Gold Breakfast Presentation - Featuring Rick Rule and Quinton Hennigh, Vancouver, January 26, 7:30 - 9:00 AM PST

AME Roundup, Vancouver, January 28 - 29 Core Shack Booth 823

Money Talks: World Outlook Financial Conference, Vancouver, February 6 - 7

121 Mining Investment, Cape Town, February 9 - 10

African Mining Indaba, Cape Town, February 9 - 12

BMO 35rd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, Hollywood, FL, February 22 - 25

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ?ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(M Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (Moz) Indicated MRE Airstrip 0.30 27.7 0.69 0.611 Powerline 0.30 84.8 0.61 1.663 Total Combined Indicated MRE 0.30 112.5 0.63 2.274 Inferred MRE Airstrip 0.30 10.1 0.75 0.245 Powerline 0.30 270.4 0.60 5.208 Total Combined Inferred MRE 0.30 280.6 0.60 5.453

Notes to Table 3:

The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.1 The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ?ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag)(as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ?Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43-101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie

President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for high grade silver, the existence of the structural setting for Keno Hill style mineralization, the potential for resource expansion; the potential to convert inferred resources into indicated resource, mineral resource estimates; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

1 The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/banyan-gold-intersects-10-734-g%2ft-silver-over-1.7m-confirming-structure-hosting-h-1129927