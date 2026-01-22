Anzeige
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
22-Jan-2026 / 11:20 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Henry Birch 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    19,056 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance 
                 Share Plan held by Mr Birch as at 21 January 2026 was 943,664 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     19,056 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Johanna Hartley 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
                 35,666 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the    Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under 
       transaction     the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 January 2026 was 1,766,325 
               shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     35,666 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name         Johanna Hartley 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification Initial Notification 
       / amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name         Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                  Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial instrument 
              ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
       Nature of the    2,243 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Deferred Bonus Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus 
                  Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 January 2026 was 111,106 shares. 
 
 
                  Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     2,243 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume n/a single transaction

Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Karen Bellairs 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
       Nature of the    3,514 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      transaction     Deferred Bonus Plan in 2022 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Deferred 
                 Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2026 was 174,064 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556     3,514 
       (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Karen Bellairs 
 
b)      Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
                 26,987 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the   Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total 
       transaction    shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2026 was 
               1,336,604 shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and    GBP1.4556     26,987 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name        Paul O'Hara 
 
b)      Position / status  PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) 
 
       Initial 
c)      notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name        Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                 Ordinary 1p shares 
       Description of the 
a)      financial 
       instrument 
               ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
 
                 6,943 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the 
b)      Nature of the    Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under 
       transaction     the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 21 January 2026 was 343,920 
               shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)    Volume(s)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 22, 2026 06:20 ET (11:20 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
