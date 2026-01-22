Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-Jan-2026 / 11:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Henry Birch b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 19,056 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Birch as at 21 January 2026 was 943,664 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556 19,056 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 35,666 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under transaction the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 January 2026 was 1,766,325 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556 35,666 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification Initial Notification / amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 2,243 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 January 2026 was 111,106 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556 2,243 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume n/a single transaction

Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 3,514 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Deferred Bonus Plan in 2022 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2026 was 174,064 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556 3,514 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 26,987 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total transaction shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 January 2026 was 1,336,604 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and GBP1.4556 26,987 volume(s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 6,943 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) Nature of the Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under transaction the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Hara as at 21 January 2026 was 343,920 shares. Price(s) Volume(s)

c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556 6,943 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 2,046 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 January 2026 was 101,344 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.4456 2,046 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 906 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on ordinary shares. The b) transaction resultant total ordinary shares held by Mr O'Gorman as at 21 January 2026 was 45,703 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.4456 906

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume n/a single transaction

Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Chris McShane b) Position / status PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 5,814 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 21 January 2026 was 287,988 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556 5,814 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Adam Pay b) Position / status PDMR (Managing Director, Garages and Mobile) c) Initial notification Initial Notification / amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 2,638 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Pay as at 21 January 2026 was 130,660 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556 2,638 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume n/a single transaction

Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jessica Frame b) Position / status PDMR (Managing Director, Retail) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 3,342 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Frame as at 21 January 2026 was 165,504 shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume GBP1.4556 3,342 (s)

Aggregated

information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated n/a single transaction

volume Price

e) Date of the 2026-01-16

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Sarah Haywood b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) Initial c) notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Nature of the 3,078 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the b) transaction Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Haywood as at 21 January 2026 was 152,437 shares. Price(s) Volume(s)

