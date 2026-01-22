Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Alarm aus Kanada: Über 200 Meter Gold
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUZU | ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9 | Ticker-Symbol: BZ6
Tradegate
22.01.26 | 12:27
5,960 Euro
+3,11 % +0,180
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8605,96013:47
5,8605,96013:32
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 13:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Kapsch TrafficCom Expands New York Traffic Management Role With Two New Contracts, Enhancing Driver Safety

  • Contract value of USD 6.3 million over three years

  • 20 new team members

DULUTH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / To continue improving safety and incident response times for thousands of daily travelers, Kapsch TrafficCom has begun operating two additional Traffic Management Centers (TMCs) for the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

The two centers are located in the cities of Utica and Binghamton, serving a combined 13 counties and nearly one million residents in central New York. The expansion strengthens the company's partnership with NYSDOT, bringing the total number of Kapsch-operated TMCs to four out of the state's eleven centers. The contract includes a three-year base period with two one-year options, for a total of five years. The contract has a value of USD 6.3 million.

"Our primary mission is to help our partners get travelers home safely every day, and we're honored by the continued trust NYSDOT places in us to do just that," says JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "Our operators are the unseen partners for every driver on the road. We're proud to welcome 20 new colleagues to the Kapsch family who will work around the clock to keep New York's roadways moving safely and efficiently."

The agreement expands the company's growing traffic management footprint across the United States, Kapsch TrafficCom now oversees eight TMCs in the country with four in New York, two in Missouri, and two in California.

TMCs play a vital role in monitoring NYSDOT's highways and roads, providing 24/7 alerts to authorities and drivers about potential hazards, construction zones, accidents, and disabled vehicles. From these nerve centers, Kapsch operators serve as a critical link in public safety, keeping in constant contact with state DOTs, bridge and tunnel authorities, emergency services, and law enforcement agencies. This proactive coordination enables timely identification and effective resolution of incidents, contributing to a safer and more streamlined driving experience for all road users.

Leveraging advanced CCTV and Variable Message Sign (VMS) technologies, incidents are logged into the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), which produces detailed reports on traffic conditions, mobility, and transportation.

More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems..

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2024/25 financial year, more than 3,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 530 million.

Press contact:

Sandra Bijelic

Head of Corporate Communications?
Kapsch TrafficCom
P +43?664?628 1720?
sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net

Ashley Boncimino

Regional?Marketing Manager
Kapsch TrafficCom

P +1 864 735 2076
ashley.boncimino@kapsch.net

Further information: www.kapsch.net/ktc
Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Kapsch TrafficCom AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/kapsch-trafficcom-expands-new-york-traffic-management-role-with-two-new-contracts-en-1129603

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.