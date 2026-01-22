Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Kapsch TrafficCom Expands New York Traffic Management Role With Two New Contracts, Enhancing Driver Safety

Contract value of USD 6.3 million over three years

DULUTH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / To continue improving safety and incident response times for thousands of daily travelers, Kapsch TrafficCom has begun operating two additional Traffic Management Centers (TMCs) for the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

The two centers are located in the cities of Utica and Binghamton, serving a combined 13 counties and nearly one million residents in central New York. The expansion strengthens the company's partnership with NYSDOT, bringing the total number of Kapsch-operated TMCs to four out of the state's eleven centers. The contract includes a three-year base period with two one-year options, for a total of five years. The contract has a value of USD 6.3 million.

"Our primary mission is to help our partners get travelers home safely every day, and we're honored by the continued trust NYSDOT places in us to do just that," says JB Kendrick, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "Our operators are the unseen partners for every driver on the road. We're proud to welcome 20 new colleagues to the Kapsch family who will work around the clock to keep New York's roadways moving safely and efficiently."

The agreement expands the company's growing traffic management footprint across the United States, Kapsch TrafficCom now oversees eight TMCs in the country with four in New York, two in Missouri, and two in California.

TMCs play a vital role in monitoring NYSDOT's highways and roads, providing 24/7 alerts to authorities and drivers about potential hazards, construction zones, accidents, and disabled vehicles. From these nerve centers, Kapsch operators serve as a critical link in public safety, keeping in constant contact with state DOTs, bridge and tunnel authorities, emergency services, and law enforcement agencies. This proactive coordination enables timely identification and effective resolution of incidents, contributing to a safer and more streamlined driving experience for all road users.

Leveraging advanced CCTV and Variable Message Sign (VMS) technologies, incidents are logged into the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), which produces detailed reports on traffic conditions, mobility, and transportation.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2024/25 financial year, more than 3,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 530 million.

