Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Beveridge to the strategic dual role of Director of Post-Quantum Cybersecurity and Partnerships.

Mr. Beveridge joins SuperQ following a distinguished career as a Partner at MNP, one of Canada's largest national accounting, tax, and business consulting firms. With over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity strategy, digital transformation, and enterprise risk management, Mr. Beveridge is a recognized expert in navigating the complexities of the modern threat landscape. His appointment significantly strengthens SuperQ's leadership as the Company accelerates the commercialization of its SuperPQC suite as part of the Super platform.

Securing the Future with Post-Quantum Solutions

In his new role, Mr. Beveridge will spearhead SuperQ's strategic initiatives in Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), focusing on building high-value partnerships and helping global enterprises mitigate the "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) threat. He will lead the deployment of SuperQ's end-to-end security stack, which enables organizations to transition seamlessly from quantum vulnerability to quantum-ready defense. His focus will be on technology commercialization, ensuring that Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and digital advisory firms have access to SuperQ's diagnostic and defense tools, partner solutions, and quantum expertise to fortify their clients' critical networks and data infrastructure.

"Brian is a transformative addition to our executive team. His deep roots in enterprise consulting and his sophisticated understanding of the cybersecurity ecosystem are exactly what SuperQ needs as we productize quantum readiness," said Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "As we scale, our strategy is to empower the world's leading consultants to deliver our technology, not to compete with them. Brian's role is to ensure our partners have the 'Super' advantage-providing them with the underlying infrastructure they need to solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges for their clients."

Throughout his career, Mr. Beveridge has been instrumental in advising C-suite executives on resilience and digital trust. His appointment reflects SuperQ's strategic focus on the software and accessibility layer of the quantum stack-the segment of the industry where shareholder value is most rapidly realized.

"SuperQ is solving one of the most urgent challenges of our time: the vulnerability of our global cryptographic infrastructure," said Brian Beveridge. "I have spent my career helping organizations navigate digital shifts, but the transition to post-quantum security is the most significant pivot yet. I am thrilled to join SuperQ to deliver scalable, automated remediation tools that provide immediate commercial utility and long-term data sovereignty for our clients."

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source: SuperQ Quantum