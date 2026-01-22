

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $457.0 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $447.0 million, or $2.26 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $2.13 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



