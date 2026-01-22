Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: RENGF) (FSE: 070) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to provide and exploration update on its district-scale greenfield discovery program at its Gullrock and Confederation Properties and advances in geological modeling at its flagship Newman Todd Project, located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Highlights

Advanced Geological Modeling at Newman Todd: A comprehensive review of all recent and historic drilling and interpretation of 2025 LiDAR data has resulted in the delineation of 36 new high-grade mineralized domains.

District-Scale Greenfield Exploration Advancing: Systematic exploration continues across the Gullrock and Confederation Projects with the objective of developing a pipeline of drill-ready targets in the Red Lake Mining District.

UAV Magnetic Surveys Nearing Completion at Confederation: High-resolution UAV magnetic surveys are underway over key structural corridors, including the Arrow Trend and LP Fault, targeting structures on trend with the Total Metals Electrode and Kinross Gold Great Bear deposits.

New Drill Targets Identified at Gullrock: Integrated lithostructural interpretation, high-resolution magnetics, and geochemical analysis have identified multiple new drill targets exhibiting strong geological similarities to the Red Lake Mine trend. Preliminary drill planning has been completed and permitting is in progress.

Technical Team Strengthened: Two new Exploration Managers have been appointed, adding more than 30 years of combined gold exploration and production experience to advance both greenfield and advanced-stage assets.

Devin Pickell, President and CEO for Renegade, commented, "We believe Renegade is uniquely positioned to unlock value across both our advanced and greenfield assets. Through disciplined technical work at Newman Todd and systematic exploration across our consolidated land position, we are building a robust pipeline of drill-ready targets with meaningful discovery potential in the Red Lake Mining District."

Figure 1. Renegade Gold Properties highlighting new magnetic survey areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9850/281202_f5f47ec4248b28a9_001full.jpg

Advanced Project Update

The Company reports significant progress in the development of a revised geological model at its flagship Newman Todd Project. The updated model incorporates data from 209 drill holes totaling 86,000 m, together with interpretation of LiDAR data acquired in 2025. This work has resulted in the development of updated structural and geological models and the delineation of 36 newly defined high-grade mineralized domains (Figure 2). These models will be instrumental for planning in the next phases of drilling.

In addition to work at Newman Todd, the Rivard Zone has been integrated, resulting in the delineation of 11 new mineralized domains from 65 drill holes totaling 16,500 m of historic drilling data.

Figure 2. Newman Todd structure with new mineralized domains.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9850/281202_f5f47ec4248b28a9_002full.jpg

Greenfield Discovery Program

The Company continues to systematically advance the most prospective and under-explored portions of the Red Lake and Confederation Belts with a focus on delineating a pipeline of new drill targets.

At the Confederation property, new UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) magnetic surveys are nearing completion over major structural corridors. The new magnetic survey will cover the Arrow Trend, adjacent to the Total Metal's Electrode deposit, and the LP fault, which lies on trend with the Kinross Great Bear deposit. Data collection on the new survey totals 3,780 line km and is approximately 95% complete (Figure 1).

The high-resolution magnetic data will enhance geological mapping and improve the identification of potential gold and multi-meta-bearing structures. When integrated with ongoing geological compilation, the results are expected to guide next phase exploration and drill target generation.

Additional high-priority areas on the Confederation property include the BobJo and South Bay Mine areas. At BobJo, historic drilling completed in 2007 and 2010 returned results of 18.0 g/t Au over 0.9 m and 6.13 g/t Au over 0.7 m which were not followed up. Compilation of historic mining plans dating back to the 1920s is currently underway.

The Gullrock Project (Figure 3), located along the Red Lake Mine structural corridor, had been the subject of recent lithostructural and geochemical analyses that have identified multiple new drill targets exhibiting strong geological similarities to the Red Lake Mine. A regional unconformity identified in high-resolution magnetic date acquired in 2020 transects the property, with rocks of both the Balmer and Confederation assemblages present.

Structural preparation of Balmer volcanic rocks that host mineralization in the Red Lake Mine, is evident through folded units and faulted lineaments identified in the magnetic data. These features are juxtaposed against the regional unconformity and correlate with geochemical anomalies along sheared axial planar trends and structural intercepts. Preliminary drill planning has been completed, and permitting is currently in progress.

Figure 3. Gullrock Project with interpreted structure, magnetic highs, and geochemical anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9850/281202_f5f47ec4248b28a9_003full.jpg

Strengthening of Technical Team

The Company announces the appointment of two new Exploration Managers, adding more than 30 years of combined gold exploration and production experience to its technical team.

Allan Kathler has been appointed Exploration Manager, Advanced Projects, and will be responsible for advancing exploration activities at the Newman Todd, Rivard, and Sidace Projects. Mr. Kathler brings extensive experience in advancing mineral projects from discovery through development and production and will oversee upcoming drill planning, execution, and resource development initiatives at these advanced-stage assets.

Garnet Ching, P.Geo., has been appointed Exploration Manager, Greenfields Discovery, and will lead the systematic exploration of the Company's extensive greenfield land position with the objective of generating a new pipeline of drill targets and advancing greenfield discovery opportunities.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., the Executive Chair and director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake Mining District in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The 1320 km2 prospective and diversified exploration portfolio has significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake Mining District today.

Renegade Gold Inc.

Devin Pickell

President, CEO and Director

