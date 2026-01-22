

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), on Thursday reported its net income decline in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, net income was $519 million versus $530 million a year earlier.



Earnings per share were $0.30 versus $0.34 a year earlier.



Adjusted earnings per share were $0.37 versus and $0.34 last year.



On average, fifteen analysts had expected the company to report $0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net interest income increased $197 million, or 14%, year on year.



Noninterest income rose 4% year on year to $582 million.



Loans and leases increased 14% year on year to $146.6 billion.



Deposits increased 9% year on year.



Further, the company said its 2026 focus remains on delivering strong organic growth, supported by solid momentum and a robust backlog and pipeline.



In the pre-market trading, Huntington Bancshares is 1.01% lesser at $18.58 on the Nasdaq.



