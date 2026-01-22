Sable Resources Ltd.: Sable Samples up to 4.38% Cu, 140 g/t Au, and 584 g/t Ag in Preliminary Sampling Program at the Zorro Project, San Juan, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that it has received results for 55 out of a total of 98 rock samples collected during a preliminary review of its recently acquired Zorro Project in San Juan, Argentina (see Sable's news release dated January 15, 2026).

This initial review was focused on some of the historic artisanal mining occurrences located around the 7km by 4km Zorro magnetic anomaly. Sample results returned highly encouraging values of Cu, Ag and Au (with associated Pb, and Zn), within three distinct areas of the property. Notably, however, most of the Zorro property remains completely unexplored.

Of the 55 sample results received, 19 samples returned values higher than 0.1% Cu with maximum values of 4.38% Cu; 19 samples returned values greater than 1 g/t Au with maximum values of 140.5 g/t Au; 19 samples returned values greater than 10 g/t Ag reaching maximum values of 584 g/t Ag. In addition, 18 samples returned values over 0.1% Pb.





Figure 1. Values of Cu (left) and Au (right) showing the location of the three current target zones.

The observed mineralization styles, and apparent geochemical/alteration associations and zoning define three separate, aerially significant target areas (Figure 1):

Zorro Copper

The Zorro Copper target area is well defined within a zone of approximately 650m by 500m. Sampling returned multiple values grading >0.1% Cu, and up to 4.38% Cu (Figure 2 and Table 1). Observed mineralization consists of sheeted quartz-carbonate veins and veinlets containing chalcopyrite, hematite and magnetite, hosted within Permian granite (Figure 3). In addition to Cu, sampling returned significant Ag values, up to 114 g/t Ag. Silver appears broadly correlative with Cu, with 73% of the Zorro Copper samples returning greater than 5 g/t Ag. Furthermore, and importantly, Au values, although less consistent, ranged from <0.1 g/t up to 15.3 g/t Au, with six samples returning >0.1g/t Au (Figure 2 and Table 1). Typical of Intrusion-Related mineralization, Bi, Te, and W are anomalous, and in this case, generally correlative with Au values. Sable's next steps will include detailed mapping and sampling of this large-scale, outcropping Cu (Ag, Au) system.





Figure 2. Detail of the Zorro Cu zone showing Cu values in percentage for samples received.

Zorro Veins

Located northeast of the Zorro Copper zone, the Zorro Veins zone comprises a series of quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins that have been historically exploited in artisanal mine workings. Sable's sampling program returned high-grade values up to 140 g/t Au and 584 g/t Ag, including 7 samples that returned >5g/t Au (Figure 1, Table 1). The sulphide mineralogy of the veins includes galena (one sample reported >20% Pb), sphalerite, local chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite. Sable's geology team considers the vein system to be of intermediate-sulphidation epithermal nature. Sable will conduct detailed mapping and further sampling of the veins to define their distribution, continuity, grade, and depth potential, as well as to ascertain their significance as geochemical vectors to non-outcropping mineralization in the vicinity.





Figure 3. A and B: Examples of chalcopyrite-rich quartz-carbonate veins from the Zorro Cu target. Note the particularly coarse-grained chalcopyrite crystals. C: Sheeted veining and local stockwork characteristic of structural corridors at Zorro Cu. The host granite is intensely altered with Fe-Carbonate within the veining zones.

Zorro Bx

The Zorro Bx zone outcrops 900 metres east of the Zorro Copper target. It represents a high-level magmatic-hydrothermal breccia, containing clasts of sedimentary country rock with quartz-sericite-pyrite cement. Samples collected from the breccia returned well defined epithermal pathfinder element anomalies, including for As, Ba, Mn, Sb, with lesser anomalies for Mo, and Pb. Additional geological and alteration mapping, sampling and geophysical surveys will be used to study the Zorro Bx zone, and to determine its possible transition to Cu and/or Au-Ag mineralization at depth.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, commented, "We are highly encouraged by this set of initial results. The widespread nature and variability of mineralization and alteration observed at the Zorro Project speaks to its potential to host bulk-tonnage Cu (Ag, Au) deposits (e.g. Zorro Copper) and high-grade Au-Ag (Pb, Zn) deposits (e.g. Zorro Veins). In addition, geochemical and alteration anomalies such as at Zorro Bx can occur peripheral to or above significant porphyry-style Cu or epithermal Au-Ag occurrences. The Zorro Copper zone provides us with a clear fast-track diamond drill target, given the size and strong Cu-Ag-rich signature of outcropping mineralization. Sable's geology team is advancing detailed surface work at all the above outlined targets, in parallel with widespread prospecting in other areas of this under-explored property. Our work will be greatly facilitated by the ease of access and all-weather altitude (2,600masl) of the project area, which will allow us to advance exploration year round."

Table 1. Location and results for highlighted samples with values greater than 0.1% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag, and 0.1% Pb and Zn.

Sample Grid North East Elevation Site Cu % Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Pb % Zn % E43077 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6626602 453836 2790 Outcrop 4.38 0.128 16.7 0.0124 0.0048 E43011 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6626828 453982 2747 Dump 2.94 3.24 74.4 0.017 0.0036 E43034 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6626903 453807 2774 Outcrop 2.46 0.404 18 0.0284 0.0023 E43030 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627115 453875 2748 Outcrop 2.29 0.112 7.02 0.00725 0.0018 E43035 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627249 454010 2740 Outcrop 1.44 1.045 8.13 0.00075 0.003 E43010 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6626827 453974 2746 Dump 0.742 2.35 4.8 0.00424 0.0028 E43012 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6626771 453943 2758 Outcrop 0.67 0.058 2.91 0.011 0.0023 E43009 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627792 454314 2690 Float 0.538 1.02 24.2 0.1405 0.0069 E43031 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627052 453823 2759 Outcrop 0.535 0.017 7.99 0.00296 0.0033 E43044 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627162 453518 2784 Float 0.487 0.013 10.4 0.00129 0.0109 E43032 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6626843 453617 2806 Outcrop 0.381 0.02 11.15 0.0019 0.0022 E43014 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6626703 453676 2792 Outcrop 0.306 0.027 7.19 0.00964 0.0008 E43041 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627171 453586 2781 Outcrop 0.208 0.014 5.48 0.0006 0.0055 E43036 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6626872 453601 2807 Outcrop 0.1965 0.007 2.53 0.00056 0.0034 E43079 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6625671 452290 3107 Dump 0.1725 1.105 238 17.35 0.151 E43029 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627122 453917 2738 Outcrop 0.1535 0.006 1.83 0.00089 0.0025 E43043 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627702 453731 2760 Outcrop 0.1515 0.014 1.88 0.00079 0.0037 E43024 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627599 454844 2665 Dump 0.148 2.73 139 10 1.565 E43021 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627198 454080 2711 Outcrop 0.11 15.3 117 0.565 0.196 E43003 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627890 455209 2708 Dump 0.0947 34.7 25.1 2.84 0.426 E43037 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6626612 453338 2848 Outcrop 0.0918 0.007 0.41 0.00036 0.0027 E43006 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627775 454615 2714 Outcrop 0.0797 1.4 584 20 0.923 E43005 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627671 454578 2684 Dump 0.0757 3.01 35.8 0.0849 0.0078 E43008 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627875 454415 2693 Dump 0.0682 6.32 7.61 0.0763 0.0345 E43002 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627618 455240 2670 Outcrop 0.0617 5.83 123 2.89 0.367 E43078 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6626255 453271 2851 Subcrop 0.0553 0.229 11.15 1.585 0.167 E43076 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628281 454913 2831 Outcrop 0.0544 13.3 15.25 0.1125 0.184 E43049 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628565 454963 2705 Dump 0.0493 7.01 109 3.9 0.176 E43004 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627747 455066 2709 Dump 0.0465 2.9 6.39 0.143 0.1415 E43050 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628569 454962 2703 Outcrop 0.0322 3.07 42.8 1.785 0.765 E43015 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6626153 453465 2874 Outcrop 0.0285 0.005 0.65 0.00602 0.0088 E43023 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627604 454835 2665 Outcrop 0.0283 1.595 9.14 0.257 0.757 E43045 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628690 454973 2695 Dump 0.0281 1.855 26.3 1.43 0.286 E43047 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628658 454953 2705 Outcrop 0.0279 0.762 4.7 0.1445 0.552 E43025 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627557 454845 2658 Dump 0.0211 0.027 1.5 0.0191 0.0385 E43038 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6626618 453059 2892 Outcrop 0.0178 0.006 0.49 0.0005 0.0055 E43046 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628668 454958 2704 Dump 0.0174 140.5 259 9.99 0.0493 E43001 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6627622 455242 2680 Outcrop 0.016 0.749 4.27 0.19 0.1745

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish), the latter includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec with spectral data sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE ZORRO PROJECT

The Zorro Project has been recently consolidated by Sable through signing of an option agreement and ground staking, with a total 5,236-hectare land package. The project is located on the Frontal Cordillera of San Juan, directly north of the Minsud/South32 Chita Valley Project which includes two copper and polymetallic deposits: the Chinchillones deposit1 containing indicated resources of 188 Mt @ 0.41% CuEq (0.25% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 10.6 g/t Ag, 36 ppm Mo, 0.16% Zn) and inferred resources of 573 Mt @ 0.36% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 9.0 g/t Ag, 93 ppm Mo, 0.11% Zn); and the Chita South Porphyry Deposit1 containing indicated resources of 33.1 Mt @ 0.43% Cu and inferred resources of 8.6 Mt @ 0.40% Cu. Sable's Don Julio Project which includes four active porphyry targets (Gringa, Morro, Punta Cana, and Tocota) is located 21km west of Zorro.

Potential of the Zorro Project was recognized through Sable's regional target generation work. The project contains a number of historical mineral occurrences and workings surrounding a large magnetic anomaly of about 7km by 4km that seems to be caused by a diorite stock which intrudes Carboniferous sediments and Permo-Triassic granites.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

