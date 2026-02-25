Sable Resources Ltd.: Sable Samples Up to 1.36% Cu at new "Zorro North" Target within the Zorro Project, San Juan, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE | OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to report the discovery of a new copper-mineralized zone, named Zorro North, located approximately 1.5 km northwest of the previously defined Zorro Cu target, at the Zorro Project in San Juan Province, Argentina (Figure 1). Sable's previously released results from the Zorro Cu and Zorro Veins targets returned values up to 4.38% Cu, 140 g/t Au, and 584 g/t Ag (see Sable's news release dated January 22, 2026).

Zorro North - Geological Description

Mineralization at the new Zorro North target consists of finely disseminated chalcopyrite hosted within Permian granite, locally filling miarolitic cavities. Chip sampling in outcrop returned values up 1.36% Cu, 12.7 g/t Ag, and 0.13 g/t Au (Figures 2 and 3 and Table 1). Importantly:

Mineralization is not vein-controlled

No strong structural control has yet been identified

Copper appears broadly distributed within a granitic cupola



The mineralized granite is exposed beneath partially eroded Quaternary gravels and is interpreted to form part of a large cupola zone extending for more than 2 km2. Surface mapping and sampling outline exposed mineralization over an area measuring at least 700 m by 550 m, remaining open to the east, north and south. Of the 19 samples collected at Zorro North, 13 returned values greater than 0.1% Cu, with consistent Ag values and sporadic Au (Table 1). Sable geologists are currently increasing sample density and expanding map coverage to define the limits and continuity of mineralization.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, commented, "Initial rock sampling at Zorro North reveals another large-scale, strong, and at-surface Cu anomaly, in a cupula-type setting. Zorro North represents a significant expansion of the mineralized footprint outlined at Zorro Cu and within the overall project area, and highlights the broader copper potential of the property, where multiple mineralization styles, including intrusion-related copper mineralization, hydrothermal breccias, and polymetallic high-grade Au-Ag veins, have already been identified. The property benefits from excellent access and infrastructure, as well as a lower elevation, enabling year-round exploration work. Sable continues to advance Zorro as an internally generated, high-priority project, with the objective of rapidly defining drill targets."





Figure 1. Location of Zorro North with respect to the Zorro Cu target. Chip sample locations indicated with results in % Cu.





Figure 2. Details of the Zorro North zone showing % Cu values for samples received to date.





Figure 3. Mineralization examples from the Zorro North target. A, B and C: disseminated chalcopyrite partially oxidized to malachite hosted by K-feldspar altered granite. D shows a detail of a miarolitic cavity lined with specularite (Sp), chalcopyrite (Cp), and malachite (Mlc).

Table 1. Location and results for samples collected at the Zorro North target

Sample Grid Northing Easting Elevation Site Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) E43113 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6629210 452589 2828 Outcrop 1.36 5.43 0.015 E43110 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628626 452429 2908 Subcrop 0.367 6.7 0.022 E43123 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6629000 452439 2786 Outcrop 0.271 2.91 0.005 E43142 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628953 452873 2775 Outcrop 0.228 3.22 0.014 E43127 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6629196 453122 2772 Outcrop 0.224 2.11 0.008 E43130 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628717 453125 2798 Outcrop 0.215 3.03 0.016 E43109 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628658 452425 2904 Outcrop 0.192 12.75 0.032 E43137 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6629181 452860 2829 Outcrop 0.1795 1.44 0.005 E43140 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6629008 452833 2822 Outcrop 0.149 1.43 0.007 E43116 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628683 452425 2903 Float 0.146 8.61 0.134 E43129 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628990 453164 2798 Outcrop 0.14 1.28 0.005 E43128 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6629168 453075 2780 Outcrop 0.1155 1.5 0.01 E43115 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628886 452454 2876 Float 0.111 1.13 0.009 E43141 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6629242 453112 2779 Outcrop 0.0949 0.61 0.0025 E43138 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6629075 452812 2812 Outcrop 0.0919 1.06 0.006 E43134 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6629252 452794 2820 Outcrop 0.0616 0.81 0.0025 E43136 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6629175 452847 2827 Outcrop 0.0558 6.69 0.006 E43135 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6629205 452805 2826 Outcrop 0.0467 0.92 0.0025 E43111 WGS 84 / UTM zone 19S 6628557 452426 2923 Float 0.01385 6.52 0.185



SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish), the latter includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec with spectral data sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE ZORRO PROJECT

The Zorro Project has recently been consolidated by Sable through the signing of an option agreement and ground staking, covering a total of 5,236 hectares. The project is located on the Frontal Cordillera of San Juan, directly north of the Minsud/South32 Chita Valley Project, which includes two copper and polymetallic deposits: the Chinchillones deposit1 containing indicated resources of 188 Mt @ 0.41% CuEq (0.25% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 10.6 g/t Ag, 36 ppm Mo, 0.16% Zn) and inferred resources of 573 Mt @ 0.36% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 9.0 g/t Ag, 93 ppm Mo, 0.11% Zn); and the Chita South Porphyry Deposit1 containing indicated resources of 33.1 Mt @ 0.43% Cu and inferred resources of 8.6 Mt @ 0.40% Cu. Sable's Don Julio Project, which includes four active porphyry targets (Gringa, Morro, Punta Cana, and Tocota), is located 21km west of Zorro.

The potential of the Zorro Project was recognized through Sable's regional target generation work. The project contains a number of historical mineral occurrences and workings surrounding a large magnetic anomaly measuring about 7km by 4km, which appears to be caused by a diorite stock that intrudes Carboniferous sediments and Permo-Triassic granites.

__________________________

1 Mineral Resources Data from the Chita Valley Project was obtained from Minsud Resources Corp.'s website - www.minsud.com

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/834a699c-2cc8-4672-82c2-30e4b268b7a6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a68d7a7-8311-4fd2-8806-51af5848c088

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7d2db0e-d710-4449-b6bf-6ec450e2a327