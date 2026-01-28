Sable Resources Ltd.: Sable Advances Discovery Strategy: 2025 Milestones and 2026 Corporate Outlook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to provide an overview of its 2026 corporate outlook and exploration work programs and highlights key milestones achieved during 2025 - a year that materially strengthened the Company's project portfolio, strategic partnerships, and financial position.

2025 HIGHLIGHTS

In 2025, Sable advanced its disciplined, discovery-focused Greenfields exploration strategy through a series of technical, strategic, and financial milestones.

Strategic Partnership with Moxico Resources plc

Sable entered into a letter agreements with Moxico Resources plc ("Moxico") on the El Fierro and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan, Argentina. Under these agreements, Moxico may earn up to a 51% interest through funding exploration programs, significantly reducing Sable's funding risk while accelerating exploration on two flagship assets.

Strengthened Balance Sheet

The Company completed strategic financing in 2025, including a private placement with Moxico and receipt of a significant milestone payment related to royalties sold at the beginning of the year. As a result, Sable ended 2025 with a strong treasury of approximately C$17 million (including 2025 pending earn-in contributions), providing flexibility to advance existing projects and generate new opportunities.

Advancement of the Pyros Porphyry System (El Fierro)

Drilling and technical work completed during 2025 at the Pyros Cu-Au-Mo system refined the geological model and demonstrated improved grades relative to earlier campaigns, supporting continued exploration and additional drilling in 2026.

Portfolio Growth and Project Generation

Sable internally generated and consolidated the Zorro Project in Argentina and advanced its British Columbia portfolio through geophysical surveys, surface exploration, First Nations engagement and permitting advancement.

Strengthened Board of Directors

In January 2026, Guy Desharnais joined Sable's Board of Directors as the nominee of Osisko Gold Royalties, adding technical and strategic expertise that strengthens the Company's oversight of exploration results, assessment of economic potential, and disciplined portfolio decision-making.



2026 CORPORATE OUTLOOK

In 2026, Sable will continue executing a discovery-driven strategy focused on large porphyry and related mineral systems in proven mineral belts of the Americas. The Company's approach emphasizes senior-company-style exploration, capital discipline, and value creation through discovery and strategic partnerships.

Exploration Work Programs

Argentina - San Juan Province

Belt-scale target generation will continue in San Juan Province and other selected regions of South America, leveraging Sable's extensive regional database and local technical expertise.

El Fierro Project (Moxico Earn-In)

Exploration will continue to focus on the Pyros Miocene porphyry system, a large Cu-Au-Mo target with multiple prospective centres. Three phases of drilling have confirmed the presence of a large, mineralized system and have materially advanced the Company's understanding of metal zoning, vectoring, and key geological controls.

Results from the Q1 2025 drill program improved grades relative to earlier campaigns, including intersections associated with breccias and intrusive phases that remain only partially defined and represent priority targets for future exploration.

Subsequent drilling completed in Q4 2025 was designed to test the continuity of mineralization identified in Q1 2025. While assay results are still pending, geological observations indicate continued expansion of the mineralized footprint, with mineralization consistent in style and intensity with previously reported intersections. The system remains open, and ongoing interpretation continues to refine geometry and grade distribution, supporting the potential for higher-grade centres and justifying additional drilling.

Zorro Project

Zorro is a newly consolidated, internally generated Greenfields project with excellent access and year-round operating conditions. Three priority target types have been identified, including intrusion-related copper mineralization, epithermal veins, and a magmatic-hydrothermal breccia system. First-pass drilling is planned for late Q2 2026, fully funded by Sable.

Cerro Negro Project (Moxico Earn-In)

Cerro Negro is a concealed porphyry/epithermal exploration play located beneath Quaternary gravels. Targets defined by coincident magnetic, IP, and geochemical anomalies are being advanced towards initial drilling test in collaboration with Moxico. The project benefits from excellent access and year-round operating conditions.

Don Julio Project

The Don Julio project is located within the emerging Chita porphyry district. Through multiple exploration campaigns, Sable has delineated a large-scale mineral system and developed an advanced understanding of the project's geology, resulting in the identification of four underexplored Miocene Cu-Au-Mo porphyry centres across a district-scale land package. Given the size of the project area and the capital required to fully evaluate its district potential, the project will remain on care and maintenance while Sable advances discussions with potential strategic partners to fund large-scale definition drilling.

Canada - British Columbia

Copper Queen Project

Sable will continue permitting and technical preparation for a 3,000-metre drill program targeting porphyry and breccia-hosted Cu-Au-Ag mineralization supported by VTEM geophysics and surface data.

Copper Prince Project

At Copper Prince, a ~1,500-metre drill program is planned to test a large Cu-Mo soil anomaly coincident with magnetic and IP features, subject to permitting.

OUTLOOK

With a strong cash position, self-funded first-pass drilling at the Zorro project, partner-funded drill-ready assets, and an active project generation pipeline, Sable is well positioned to deliver meaningful exploration catalysts in 2026. The Company's work programs are designed to maximize discovery potential while maintaining financial discipline.

OPTION GRANT

The Company also announces that pursuant to the stock option plan, it has granted 1,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.