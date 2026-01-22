Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will participate in the World Defense Show (WDS) 2026, taking place February 9-12, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the official Canadian Delegation. The delegation is convened by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI), the national industry voice that supports Canada's defence and security innovators in connecting with international partners and government stakeholders.

World Defense Show is a leading global defense and security exhibition, bringing together government, military, and industry stakeholders across land, air, sea, space, and security domains. QSE's participation reflects increasing international focus on the risks quantum computing poses to existing cryptographic standards and the growing need for post-quantum security frameworks capable of supporting long-term defense, sovereign, and critical-infrastructure data protection.

As part of the Canadian Delegation, QSE will engage alongside government representatives, allied organizations, and technology partners to contribute to discussions surrounding quantum-resilient encryption, secure data storage, and data-in-transit protection within defense and national security environments. Management views participation in WDS as an important opportunity to support dialogue on implementation-ready approaches to post-quantum security, particularly in contexts where long-term confidentiality, interoperability, and cryptographic governance are essential.

"Defense, government, and critical-infrastructure organizations are increasingly recognizing that the transition to post-quantum security is not theoretical - it is a practical and time-sensitive challenge," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "Our participation in the World Defense Show as part of the Canadian Delegation reflects QSE's focus on supporting informed, standards-aligned discussions around how quantum-resilient security can be implemented responsibly, interoperably, and at scale."

QSE's presence at World Defense Show builds on previously announced milestones, including platform readiness advancements, independent validation initiatives, and the Company's CyberSecure Canada Certification (CCCS) Level 2, which underscores alignment with recognized cybersecurity, governance, and compliance standards. These developments position QSE to engage meaningfully in global discussions around post-quantum security preparedness and deployment pathways.

The Company's participation in WDS also aligns with its broader 2026 strategy of selective engagement in high-impact global forums where QSE can contribute technical insight, strengthen international relationships, and support education around the transition to quantum-resilient security architectures. Management believes such engagements play a critical role in advancing awareness while supporting adoption among enterprise, institutional, and government stakeholders.

QSE expects to provide additional updates as its 2026 global engagement schedule continues to take shape, including further participation in international forums focused on post-quantum cryptography, cybersecurity, and secure data infrastructure.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp is a technology company focused exclusively on post-quantum data security. QSE delivers quantum-secure encryption, immutable decentralized storage, secure data-in-transit solutions, and quantum-resilience services designed to protect sensitive information against both current and future cyber threats.

QSE's mission is to secure data now and into the future, helping governments, enterprises, and regulated industries transition safely into the post-quantum era.

