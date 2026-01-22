Mediacom Communications today announced details on how to livestream the Memorial Mass in Italy honoring its founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Rocco B. Commisso.

The service will be held at the Duomo di Firenze Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore, located at Piazza del Duomo, 50122 Florence, Italy, on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 6:00 PM local time or 12:00 PM New York Time (ET).

Two options are available to view the service live online. The Memorial Mass will be streamed on the official ACF Fiorentina website at www.acffiorentina.com, as well as on the club's official YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@FiorentinaOfficial

In this moment of great sadness, Mediacom extends its heartfelt thoughts to everyone at Fiorentina including its staff, players, and employees as well as all those who knew Rocco, the entire Viola community, and, above all, the boys and girls who will continue to carry the Viola colors and the memory of Rocco B. Commisso throughout Italy and around the world.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

