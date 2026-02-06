Mediacom Communications today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Giuseppe B. Commisso as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Giuseppe has been with Mediacom Communications for almost two decades, in roles of increasing responsibility, including most recently as Vice Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer. This appointment follows the recent death of Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom Communications Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"I am honored to lead Mediacom Communications," said Giuseppe B. Commisso. "Although unfortunate circumstances have led to this appointment, I look forward to working with Mediacom Communications' talented workforce to provide great service to our customers and communities. Together we will pursue thoughtful, sustainable growth for our business, at a time when crosswinds are facing our industry. I intend to continue to execute on my father's vision for the company and ensure that Mediacom Communications enjoys a bright future."

In addition to his involvement at Mediacom, Giuseppe B. Commisso serves as President of ACF Fiorentina, a Florence-based soccer club playing in the first division Serie A league in Italy, as well as a member of its Board of Directors. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Columbia University and participated in Harvard Business School's Cable Executive Management Program sponsored by the CTAM Educational Foundation.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

Contacts:

Phil Skinner

Vice President, Government Public Relations

(515) 318-2558

pskinner@mediacomcc.com