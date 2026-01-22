Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH), an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce its participation in two highly anticipated January events: the Metals Investor Forum and the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

Emperor Metals has reached several key milestones in 2025, highlighted by the advancement of the Duquesne West Gold Project following the announcement of a 15,000-metre drill program, alongside early-stage development plans at the Lac Pelletier Property in Quebec. Together, these achievements mark a pivotal phase in the Company's growth. We look forward to sharing further details and outlining upcoming plans with investors at the following events:

Metals Investor Forum - January 23-24

The Metals Investor Forum is an exclusive, invite-only event built on two core principles: selectivity and quality. It provides serious investors with a unique opportunity to engage directly with management teams from top-tier resource companies, all of which have been handpicked by experienced newsletter writers.

Emperor Metals has been invited to exhibit and present by industry expert Brien Lundin of the Gold Newsletter. CEO John Florek will be presenting on Saturday, January 24th at 11:10 am at the Fairmont Pacific Rim. Registration is free, and attendees can join either in person or online via this LINK.

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference - January 25-26

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference brings together keynote presentations, networking with more than 5,000 industry professionals and investors, and interactive exhibits focused on innovation across the resource sector.

Emperor Metals will be exhibiting at the Vancouver Convention Centre, at Booth 408. We encourage attendees to stop by to meet the team. For more information and/or to register for the conference visit the website.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a forward-thinking Canadian mineral exploration company dedicated to advancing high-grade gold properties in Canada's most promising geological regions. With a focus on integrating advanced technology and sustainable practices, Emperor Metals is well-positioned to create significant shareholder value while responsibly developing resources.

Visit emperormetals.com for more information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

President, CEO and Director

Emperor Metals Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, reflecting current management expectations on future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual outcomes may differ significantly.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281011

Source: Cambridge House International