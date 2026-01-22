

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares fell 6.51%, trading at $112.87, down $7.86, after the company reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and issued its financial outlook for 2026.



The decline followed investor reaction to softer-than-expected revenue performance and a cautious interpretation of forward guidance.



Abbott said full year 2025 results reflected steady growth, but quarterly sales missed market expectations, weighing on sentiment despite earnings coming in broadly in line. The company also outlined its 2026 outlook, forecasting continued organic growth and higher adjusted earnings, though the guidance appeared insufficient to offset concerns around near-term revenue momentum across certain segments.



On the day of the announcement, ABT opened lower and traded sharply down through the session, touching an intraday low near $106 before stabilising. The stock saw an intraday high near $121, compared with a previous close around $120.7.



Trading volume was running well above the stock's average daily volume, reflecting a strong market reaction to the earnings release and outlook.



Abbott's 52-week range spans roughly the low $90 to the mid $120, highlighting recent volatility tied to earnings expectations, segment performance, and broader healthcare sector trends.



