Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 22 janvier/January 2026) - AJN Resources Inc. (AJN) has announced a name and symbol change to DRC Gold Corp. (DRC).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on January 26, 2026.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on January 23, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

AJN Resources Inc. (AJN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour DRC Gold Corp. (DRC).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP, le 26 janvier 2026.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 23 janvier 2026. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date d'entrée en vigueur: Le 26 JAN 2026 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: AJN New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: DRC New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 23347H 10 6 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 23347H 10 6 4 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 00149L105/CA00149L1058

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)