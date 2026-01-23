Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 400,000 stock options (the "Options") and 170,000 restricted share rights (the "RSRs") to certain advisors and directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

The Options will vest as follows: 33% on the date that is 4 months following the date of grant, 33% on the date that is 8 months following the date of grant, and the remaining 33% on the date that is 12 months following the date of grant. Each Option is exercisable, for a period of 3 years following the date of grant, to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.39 per common share.

The RSRs will vest 100% on the date that is 4 months following the date of grant.

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated January 13, 2026, it has fulfilled its obligations under the assignment agreement dated January 12, 2026 by paying the cash consideration in the amount of $35,000 and issuing an aggregate of 269,047 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares").

The Company now holds the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims located in the Province of Ontario and known as the Clay Howells Project (the "Property"), subject to a production royalty.

To complete the exercise of the Option, the Company is required to pay the optionors of the Property (the "Optionors"): (i) $20,000 on or before August 13, 2026, (ii) $30,000 on or before August 13, 2027, and (iii) $38,000 on or before August 13, 2028. If the Option is exercised, the optionors will retain a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty"). The Company will maintain the right, at any time, to purchase one-third (1/3) of the Royalty (leaving the optionors with an aggregate 1.0% net smelter returns royalty) for a one-time payment of $500,000.

All securities issued in connection with the Option and RSR grants and the Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

