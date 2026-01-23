

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC, ERCB.DE, ERIBR.HE) reported that its fourth quarter net income was 8.6 billion Swedish kronor compared to 4.9 billion kronor, prior year. EPS was 2.57 kronor compared to 1.44 kronor. Adjusted EBITA increased to 12.7 billion kronor from 10.2 billion kronor.



Fourth quarter reported sales were 69.3 billion Swedish kronor compared to 72.9 billion kronor, previous year. Organic sales growth was 6%.



The Board will propose an increased dividend of 3.00 kronor per share, and will also seek a mandate for a share buyback of 15 billion kronor.



