TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on January 21, 2026 (the "Meeting").At the Meeting, the shareholders:• Re-elected Drew Anwyll, Rachel Goldman, Paul Martin, Michael Michaud, Alice Murphy and Gary O'Connor as directors of the Company;• Reappointed MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditors;• Approved the change of name of the Company to "RPX Gold Inc.", or such other name as determined by the Board of Directors and as may be acceptable to the regulatory authorities (the "Name Change"); and• Approved an amendment to the articles of the Company to delete the class of Preference Shares and update the terms of the common shares.Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved to proceed with the Name Change. Following receipt of all regulatory and stock exchange approvals, the Company's stock is expected to begin trading under its new name. The ticker symbol will not change. The Company will make a further announcement when such date has been determined.Michael Michaud, President and CEO of Red Pine commented: "We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and are pleased to have received approval on all matters brought before the meeting. The name change to RPX Gold better reflects our strategic focus and evolution as we set on a path to becoming a producer at the Wawa Gold project."Effective January 21, 2026, the Board of Directors has granted an aggregate of 2,915,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. Each stock option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.21 per common share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares as at the close of market on January 20, 2026. The stock options vest at a rate of 25% upon grant as well as 25% on the next three grant-date anniversaries up to January 21, 2029 and expire on January 21, 2031.These options were granted under the Company's "fixed number" stock option plan ("the Plan"), effective December 14, 2021. A "fixed number" plan that reserves not more than 10% of the outstanding shares does not require shareholder approval under applicable TSXVE policies. As of January 21, 2026, there were 9,606,565 stock options outstanding, leaving an aggregate of 504,315 to be granted under the Plan.About Red Pine Exploration Inc.Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a Toronto-based gold company transitioning from exploration towards development. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".The Company's flagship asset, the Wawa Gold Project, is located in northwestern Ontario, in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, adjacent to several established gold-producing operations, including those operated by Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., Alamos Gold Inc., and Hemlo Mining Corp. The Wawa Gold Project also benefits from strong infrastructure and excess regional mill capacity.The property currently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource from two mineral deposits, namely the Jubilee Shear and the Minto Mine. The mineral resource includes an Indicated Mineral Resource of 14.7 million ("M") tonnes grading 1.8 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") containing 842,000 ounces of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 16.2 M tonnes grading 1.6 g/t Au containing 843,000 ounces of gold, with both open pit and underground mining potential. Gold mineralization extends to surface on a historic mining property, which supports a staged development strategy. (Refer to WSP Technical report filed with Sedar on Sept. 30, 2024).Red Pine is evaluating Phase 1 open-pit operations designed to generate early cash flow and help improve the cost of capital and works towards advancement of the Wawa Gold Project. The Company plans to update the mineral resource estimate and complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment in early 2026, with a phased approach aimed at de-risking development, accelerating time to revenue, and gaining the advantage associated with a producer share-price multiple.For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.comNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking InformationThis news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but may not be limited to, statements regarding transitioning from an explorer to developer with long-term growth opportunities; the key milestones planned for 2026 as the Company advances the Wawa Gold Project to production; a PEA expected in early 2026; continuing to de-risk the Wawa Gold Project and advancing toward a production decision; production providing funds to continue to explore and develop other targets and capitalize on longer-term growth opportunities; the potential of significantly adding to the current mineral resource; completing National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report in early 2026; advancing environmental work and completing baseline studies in support of receiving mining permit; continuing collaboration with First Nations partners as part of an inclusive and responsible development process; advancing the PFS; and securing a processing plant for toll milling scenario; advancing towards a production decision and next-stage development activities. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such opinions, assumptions and estimates are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are: the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating gold prices, currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian dollar versus the United States Dollar), variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in accounting policies, changes in the Company's mineral reserves and resources, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, seasonality and weather, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, and limitations on insurance.This information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including the Company's financial statements and related MD&A for the year ended July 31, 2025, and the interim financial report and related MD&A for the period ended October 31, 2025, filed with the securities' regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca.Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.ContactsMichael Michaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, at (416) 364-7024 or mmichaud@redpineexp.comOrManish Grigo, Director of Corporate Development, at (416) 569-3292 or mgrigo@redpineexp.com

