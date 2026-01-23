Anzeige
WKN: 920253 | ISIN: SE0000366098 | Ticker-Symbol: NSGB
Net Insight AB: Net Insight AB (publ) - Earnings update for the fourth quarter of 2025

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight AB (publ) today publishes a preliminary earnings update for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company is expected to report net sales of approximately SEK 117 (134) million and EBIT of approximately SEK -5 (5) million.

Following stabilized sales during the second and third quarters of 2025, revenue from the product area media declined in the fourth quarter to approximately SEK 97 (119) million. The decrease was primarily driven by the lower sales in EMEA and APAC, while revenues in Americas increased, compared to the same quarter 2024, following the launch of the company's new 400G product. The weaker U.S. dollar also contributed to lower revenue.

Revenue from the product area time synchronization increased by approximately 40 percent, compared to the same quarter 2024, to approximately SEK 20 (14) million, as Türk Telekom accelerated its rollout during the quarter ahead of the launch of its 5G network in April 2026.

Costs for the quarter were lower compared with the same quarter 2024 as a result of cost-saving measures implemented during 2025, which had a positive impact on earnings.

The total cash flow for the quarter amounted to SEK -14 million. During the quarter larger payments related to previous investments in components (FPGAs) were made.

All figures in this press release are preliminary. Net Insight's Year-end Report 2025 will be published on February 11, 2026, at 7:30 am CET.

For further information, please contact:


Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/net-insight

This information is information that Net Insight is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-23 08:30 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
