Net Insight AB: Net Insight's Year-end Report January - December 2025

A challenging year but also a year that builds the foundation for the future

As previously communicated, 2025 was a challenging year for Net Insight with a weak finish. Revenue was negatively impacted by currency headwinds, an uncertain macroeconomic environment and longer sale cycles within the Time synchronization business. At the same time, we need to strengthen our sales efficiency and continue to develop our offering. Our new 400G media platform, for which we have secured our first order, is an important example of the continued development of our portfolio.

Andreas Eriksson, CEO Net Insight

October - December 2025

Net sales decreased by 12.5% to SEK 116.9 (133.5) million. Adjusted for currency effects, sales decreased by 3.8%.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 17.2 (27.9) million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 14.7% (20.9%). Adjusted for restructuring costs of SEK -0.7 (-) million, EBITDA amounted to SEK 17.9 (27.9) million.

EBIT amounted to SEK -5.1 (5.2) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of -4.3% (3.9%). Adjusted for restructuring costs of SEK -0.7 (-) million, EBIT amounted to SEK -4.4 (5.2) million.

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -4.0 (9.4) million.

Earnings per share diluted were SEK -0.01 (0.03).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 12.1 (35.6) million. Excluding final payment of FPGA's, the operating cash flow amounted to SEK 70.1 million.

January - December 2025

Net sales decreased by 14.3% to SEK 521.2 (608.0) million. Adjusted for currency effects, the decrease was 9.1%.

EBITDA decreased to SEK 91.5 (159.8) million, corresponding to an EBITDA-margin of 17.6% (26.3%). Adjusted for restructuring costs of SEK -10.7 (-2.5) million, EBITDA amounted to SEK 102.2 (162.3) million.

EBIT amounted to SEK -2.0 (78.9) million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of -0.4% (13.0%). Adjusted for restructuring costs of SEK -10.7 (-2.5) million, EBIT amounted to SEK 8.8 (81.3) million.

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to SEK -7.6 (71.0) million.

Earnings per share diluted were SEK -0.02 (0.20).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -39.4 (128.2) million.

Q4 in brief

Andreas Eriksson appointed new CEO for Net Insight on January 12th, 2026

Weak finish in 2025 with a decline in revenue by 12,5%

Revenue growth in time synchronization after acceleration rollout by Türk Telekom during the quarter

First commercial order for our new media-optimized 400G IP technology from a leading North American sports broadcaster

For the complete interim report, please refer to the attached PDF.

A web conference for media and the financial community will take place at 9:00 am CET on February 11, 2026

CEO Andreas Eriksson and CFO Cecilia Höjgård Höök will present and comment on the Year-end Report. Please register here: Carnegie Live - Webcast Net Insight Q4

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight AB, 08-685 04 00,

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) provides the highest performing, most open video transport and media cloud technology for content providers as the industry standard for flexibility and service across live contribution, distribution and remote production media workflows.

For over 25 years, the world's leading content owners, broadcasters, production companies, service providers and enterprises have trusted Net Insight's Emmy® Award winning Nimbra technology to guarantee media delivery. Today, Net Insight partners with hundreds of customers in over 85 countries to ensure media flows across managed and unmanaged IP networks, and the cloud - from anywhere, to everywhere. It enables customers to get the best from any mix of virtualized, cloud and IP technology and is the only platform to support all the major industry standards, protocols and clouds.

In addition, Net Insight provides a GNSS/GPS-independent time synchronization solution for 5G and other critical networks, offering high accuracy and performance, reducing costs and accelerating rollouts.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/net-insight