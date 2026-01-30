Net Insight AB: Net Insight appoints Nadia Kolli as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight announces the appointment of Nadia Kolli as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately, following her tenure as Acting CCO since 12 January 2026.

Nadia Kolli brings extensive international leadership expertise and global experience in complex system sales within the Media and Broadcast industry. She joined Net Insight in 2018 and has held the position of VP of Sales EMEA Media Networks since January 2022. Prior to joining Net Insight, Nadia Kolli held several senior strategic sales positions at key industry players, including Harmonic, Ericsson, and Tandberg Television.

"I am delighted to appoint Nadia as our new Chief Commercial Officer. This was an easy decision given our already proven strong collaboration. Nadia has demonstrated exceptional leadership, consistent and solid performance and a deep understanding of our business, making her the natural choice for this role" says Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight. "I look forward to continuing our work together as we drive Net Insight's commercial growth."

As CCO, Nadia Kolli is a member of Net Insight's executive management team.

