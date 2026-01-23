Teneo AI AB: Teneo AI has initiated a strategic review

Teneo.ai (SSME:TENEO) (the "Company" or "Teneo"), the enterprise AI product provider for contact centers, today announces that the board of directors will commence a review of strategic alternatives with the purpose to maximize long-term shareholder value.

"The decision to initiate the review has been made to ensure Teneo optimizes its competitive position in a rapidly evolving market. With class leading accuracy in understanding natural language as independently tested and with hybrid AI technology, customers achieve over 90% automation of inbound phone calls utilizing Teneo", says Teneo's Chairman Johan A. Gustavsson in a comment. Teneo has engaged J.P. Morgan and Redeye as financial advisors and law firm Schjødt as legal advisor in connection with the strategic review process.

In carrying out the review, no alternatives will be excluded. Options may include a sale of the Company (in whole or in part), other strategic transactions, or continued operation of the Company as is with its shares traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The board of directors of Teneo has not set a timetable for completion of the strategic review. There can be no assurance regarding the results or outcome of the review. Subject to compliance with its ongoing disclosure obligations pursuant to applicable laws and regulations, Teneo undertakes no obligation to make any further announcements regarding the exploration of strategic alternatives unless and until final decisions are made by the Company's board of directors.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-01-2026 07:30 CET.

For further information, please contact:

e-Mail: johan.gustavsson@vencom.se

Per Ottosson, CEO, Teneo.ai

e-Mail: per.ottosson@teneo.ai

