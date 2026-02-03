Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: A3DMG3 | ISIN: SE0018397184 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JG
Stuttgart
03.02.26 | 14:02
0,021 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TENEO AI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENEO AI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0260,02614:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teneo AI AB: Teneo.ai Launches AI Agents for Utilities: Automating Outage Peaks, Billing, and Service Orchestration

Teneo.ai, a leader in AI-powered customer service automation, today announced the expansion of its Teneo 8 platform with AI Agents for the Utility Industry.

Built for high-stakes, high-volume service environments, Teneo Enterprise Agentic AI combines LLM-driven natural language with a deterministic intelligence layer and multi-LLM orchestration. This allows electricity, gas and water providers to scale automation across voice and digital channels without sacrificing the safety, accuracy, or PII protection required for critical infrastructure.

As utilities face additional pressure from both aging infrastructure and rising consumer expectations, the need for scalable communication has never been more urgent. In the United States, customers experienced an average of 11 hours of electricity interruptions in 2024, nearly double the annual average of the previous decade. With service satisfaction increasingly tied to proactive communication during these crises, Teneo.ai enables utilities to eliminate "busy signals" and wait times during peak events while reducing operational overhead.

"Utilities are the backbone of modern society, and when service is interrupted, customers need immediate, reliable, and secure information," said Lee Kayne, Senior VP Americas of Teneo.ai. "With Teneo 8, utility providers can move beyond basic chatbots to fully autonomous AI Agents that handle the most complex journeys-from high-pressure outage reporting to intricate billing disputes-all while maintaining the strict governance and compliance standards essential to the sector."
AI Agents for the Full Utility Customer Lifecycle
Availability
Teneo 8 is available now for new and existing customers. Teneo.ai provides deployment support, ROI modeling and migration assistance to help enterprises launch quickly and scale safely.

About Teneo.ai




Learn more at www.teneo.ai.

For further information, please contact:
Email: yoleidy.carvajal@teneo.ai

Image Attachments
Ai Agents Utilities

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.