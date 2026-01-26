Teneo AI AB: Teneo.ai Launches Agentic AI for Major Household Appliance Brands, Automating Warranty, Troubleshooting and Service Scheduling with Enterprise-Grade Control

Teneo.ai, a leader in AI-powered customer service automation, today announced the expansion of its Teneo 8 platform with AI Agents for the Major Household Appliances industry.

Built for high-friction service journeys, Teneo Enterprise Agentic AI combines LLM-driven conversations with a deterministic intelligence layer and multi-LLM orchestration so appliance brands can scale automation across voice and digital channels without sacrificing control, accuracy, or protection of personally identifiable information (PII).

With the global appliance market set to hit $562.22 billion in 2026, brands can no longer afford poor service. Recent data shows a 5-9% decline in repair satisfaction and timeliness. At an average cost of $234 per repair, Teneo helps brands eliminate redundant calls and unnecessary technician visits, saving money and improving the customer experience.

"Major appliances sit at the center of the home, and when they fail, customers want immediate help that is accurate and actionable," said Per Ottosson, CEO of Teneo.ai. "With Teneo 8, appliance brands can automate the highest-impact service journeys, from troubleshooting and warranty validation to booking repairs and checking parts availability, while maintaining the governance, privacy, and reliability required to protect customers and the business."

AI Agents for Every Step of the Ownership Lifecycle

Availability

Teneo 8 is available now for new and existing customers. Teneo.ai provides deployment support, ROI modeling and migration assistance to help appliance brands and service ecosystems launch quickly and scale safely.

