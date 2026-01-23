Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis") is pleased to congratulate Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) on filing its Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission-an important milestone toward listing its common shares on the NYSE American exchange. This achievement underscores Quantum eMotion's growing leadership in quantum-based cybersecurity and advanced technology solutions.

This milestone builds on the companies' collaboration, including the launch of Tough Bhoy, a quantum-secured energy storage system engineered for extreme environments and mission-critical operations.

Aegis also announced several ecosystem partnerships integrating Quantum eMotion's quantum-security technologies into next-generation energy systems:

Aegis & Malahat Energy Systems Inc. - Co-development of quantum-secured BESS units for defence and critical infrastructure, with pre-orders for 261 kWh systems scheduled for delivery in early 2026.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) - Application of hybrid quantum-classical optimization to enhance energy-management efficiency across Aegis's resilient infrastructure.

SEETEL New Energy (TWSE: 7740) - Co-development of UL-certified hybrid BESS with integrated quantum security for data centers, utilities, and marine applications.

Malahat Battery Technologies Rebrands as Malahat Energy Systems Inc.

Aegis has further announced that its strategic energy partner has rebranded from Malahat Battery Technologies Corp. to Malahat Energy Systems Inc. (MES), reflecting an expanded focus on integrated energy systems and advanced storage technologies. As part of this transition, Ramtin Rasoulinezhad has been appointed to the Board of Directors of MES, bringing deep expertise in energy systems and commercialization. "We are entering a new phase of innovation and capability," said a spokesperson for Aegis Critical Energy Defence. "The name Malahat Energy Systems Inc. better reflects the company's mission, and we are pleased to welcome Ramtin Rasoulinezhad as we accelerate next-generation energy development."

About Quantum eMotion





Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) is a Canadian deep-tech company developing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions based on its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Entropy-as-a-Service platform, securing data and communications for the quantum era. For more information, visit https://www.quantumemotion.com/

About SEETEL New Energy





SEETEL New Energy Co. Ltd. (TWSE: 7740) is a Taiwan-based manufacturer and systems integrator specializing in high-performance lithium battery modules and energy-storage systems for global industrial and grid applications.

About Malahat Energy Systems Inc.

MES, an Indigenous-led enterprise affiliated with the Malahat Nation, will play a central role in system development, manufacturing, and Indigenous participation across defence and clean energy. For more information, visit https://malahatbattery.com.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.







SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.





Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, Aegis delivers rugged, intelligent, and secure energy systems designed for the next generation of mission-critical operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281370

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.