Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Hanson and Mystery properties within the Nechako Project.

The Nechako Project is located in west-central British Columbia within the prolific Stikine terrane as exemplified by several past producing deposits and advanced development projects in the region (Figure 1). The Project consists of three road-accessible properties (Mystery, Fox-Coconut, and Hanson) which total 26,932 hectares (269 km2) when combined.

Two exploration permits have been approved allowing for diamond drilling on the southern and northern portions of the Hanson Property (Figure 2). These are the last of the permit applications submitted during the past year to be approved for the Nechako Project. There are now five approved drill permits for the Mystery, Fox-Coconut, and Hanson Properties allowing for a flexible exploration strategy going forward. The newly approved exploration permits allow for a total of 30 drillsites on the road-accessible and prospective Hanson Property.

The Company is also pleased to report results of a Re-Os geochronology1 study on mineralized samples from the Mystery Property. In 2025, an outcrop of sericite-altered monzonite hosting quartz-molybdenite-chalcopyrite veinlets was found directly north of the Ford Anomaly (Figure 3). Several grab samples from this showing returned elevated Mo-Cu-Au concentrations in assays. The age of this mineralization, as determined through Re-Os dating of molybdenite, is within the 70 to 84 ma range defined by Carter (1982) for the late Cretaceous Bulkley Suite of post-collisional intrusions. The Bulkley Suite is associated with porphyry Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization at the nearby Huckleberry, Ox, Seel, and Poplar Deposits and well as many porphyry-style occurrences in the region2,3.

The Ford Anomaly is characterized by a large geochemical and geophysical anomaly near the southern contact of the central monzonite stock. The anomaly represents one of the multiple potential centres of a large area of phyllic-altered Kasalka Group volcanic rocks present in sparse outcrops and subcrops throughout the Property. A 2025 high-resolution magnetic survey identified several targets with coincident anomalous surface geochemistry and favorable alteration for follow-up, particularly at the B2 Zone. The B2 Zone represents a significant newly recognized showing of strongly potassic altered andesite hosting vertical sericite-pyrite, pyrite-chalcopyrite, magnetite, and secondary biotite-chlorite veinlets. This zone exhibits elevated Cu-Mo-Au assays across 200 m of outcrop exposure. Comparable alteration and mineralization are observed approximately 800 m to the southeast in the B3 Zone, separated from the B2 Zone by glacial till cover.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The whole Nechako Project is now fully permitted for drilling in 2026. We are finalizing data from the 2025 field work to refine drill targets in the Nechako Project. Confirmation of a late Cretaceous age of molybdenite mineralization on the Mystery Property, and its alignment with regional metallogeny, supports our search for major porphyry Cu-(Au±Mo) systems in this fertile and well-established district."

Footnote 1: Re-Os (Rhenium-Osmium) geochronology is a radiometric dating method used to date geological materials and was completed by 1365969 Alberta Ltd. Areas of each sample with molybdenite were identified and removed, then metal-free crushing and grinding methods, combined with magnetic and density separation, were used to prepare a molybdenite-bearing mineral separate. Methods used for molybdenite isotopic analysis are described in detail by Selby & Creaser (2004) and Markey et al. (2007).

Footnote 2: Carter, N.C., 1982. Porphyry copper and molybdenum deposits west-central British Columbia (Bulletin 64). Province of British Columbia, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

Footnote 3: Sharman, L., Lang, J.T. and Chapman, J. eds., 2021. Porphyry deposits of the northwestern Cordillera of North America: A 25-year update. CIM Special Volume 57.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

